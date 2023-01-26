^

Stajcic yet to form Filipinas FIFA World Cup roster

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 26, 2023 | 2:30pm
Stajcic yet to form Filipinas FIFA World Cup roster
The Philippine women's national football team
Courtesy of PFF

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine women's national football team head coach Alen Stajcic says there are no shoo-ins yet for the 23-woman roster for the country’s maiden stint in the FIFA Women's World Cup later this year.

As the Filipinas are now deep in preparation for the elite tournament, the Australian coach reiterated that no spots have been filled for his final list even as the competition kicks off in New Zealand in July.

With a deep pool composed of young stars and veterans, Stajcic has much to ponder on his final lineup.

"The players know, and I've said it many times. I don't wanna sound like a broken record, but they're renting those shirts," Stajcic said during a media conference at Acacia Hotel on Wednesday.

"If you're in the team, you're renting that shirt, and I'm open and honest and transparent. You can probably tell, but I'm like that with the team. And it doesn't matter who you are, everyone who's there at a training session is there to take your jersey," he added.

Stajcic sets that same standard for every competition — including the upcoming Pinatar Cup in Spain where they are set to play in their first tiff in European soil.

According to Stajcic, the uncertainty on whether or not they get called up for the next tournament keeps his wards alert and always eager to get the upperhand over their teammates.

"That just drives internal competition, and that's really the next step in the evolution of this team, in terms of driving each other to become even better, to have that hunger to try and keep your shirt," he said.

The 49-year-old has no shortage of talent in his pool. As each player continues to level up her game, the stiff competition maximizes the development of the team.

"Sometimes in national teams and particularly women's national teams, the depth isn't good, and players can be in the team for a long time. Five years, ten years, and they can get a little bit — I'm not saying we've got that — but they can get a little bit lazy and complacent. But, the whole idea is to reverse that," said Stajcic.

"To have competition for spots. And that's what you would have seen over the course of the year. Over 30 different players have come into the squad, and all performed really well," he continued.

Though Stajcic admits that it may be a little bit harsh for someone on the outside looking in, he says it's just part of the whole process in football.

And even with the tough rivalry among the players, the head tactician maintains that the rapport of the team is good and even welcomes the friendly competition.

"It's national team football, and it should be a little bit cutthroat, but in a good way," said Stajcic.

"A big part about our team is the culture of the team, and the dynamics within the team are so healthy and positive. The rivalry is so healthy, and that's how it should be, and that's one of the keys to our success, for sure."

The Philippines competes in Group A of the Women's World Cup along with co-host New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland.

With the Filipinas’ competition mainly European, the Pinatar Cup in February — where they face Iceland, Wales, and Scotland — will be key in preparing for that style of play.

