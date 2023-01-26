Gerald Anderson, KalosPh nail win No. 2 in Ballout Hoops

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrity baller Gerald Anderson and the rest of KalosPh are making a strong case for this year’s Ballout Season 2 championship.

Anderson and his squad picked up their second straight win as the actor and professional basketball player pumped in 20 points while leading KalosPh to a tense 88-82 win over the hard-fighting Philippine Navy team at the Marikina Sports Center.

With girlfriend, actress Julia Barretto, part of the big crowd that packed the venue, Anderson was pumped up to deliver yet another solid game.

Anderson joined forces with Genmar Bragais, his fellow player and teammate from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

Bragais led the way with 28 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals.

KalosPh moved up on top of the standings along with Marikina Shoelanders, who defeated University of Makati, 88-78, in the second game.

Both KalosPh and Marikina now carry a 2-0 record.

Felipe Chavez scattered 22 points, but couldn’t finish the game after getting hit inadvertently in the nose bridge.

Without Chavez, the rest of the Shoelanders were still able to get the job done.

Chavez got plenty of help from Letran player Kyle Tolentino, Ralph Robin, Deo Timajo and Jason Opiso, who all ended up in double figures for Marikina.

Tolentino came away with 19 points and four steals, Robin had 12, Timajo chipped in 11 and Opiso contributed 10 in a display of balance firepower by Marikina, which now has the same record with KalosPh at 2-0.

Also winning was AMA University, which gave Game Changer Novaliches a sound beating, 102-82.