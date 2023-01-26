^

Bianca Bustamante raring to go in Formula 4 in Kuwait

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 26, 2023 | 11:32am
Bianca Bustamante raring to go in Formula 4 in Kuwait
Bianca Bustamante

MANILA, Philippines – After a promising showing in Round One of the 2023 Formula 4 UAE Championships, Bianca Bustamante is looking to build on those early gains when she races in Round Two at the Kuwait Motor Town in Ali Sabah Al Salem, Kuwait, on January 27 and 28.

Bustamante gave a good account of herself in Round One that was held last January 13 and 14 at the Dubai Autodrome in Dubai. Bianca finished 26th and 28th, respectively, in a field of 40 drivers in the first two rounds of that race. She was unable to continue in the third round when a competitor hit her car and rendered it disabled.

Bustamante finished 35th in total points and is looking to gain and go up the Driver’s Championship.

American Ugo Ugochukwu, Butamante’s teammate with Italian racing team Prema, won the first two rounds at the Dubai Autodrome last January 13 and 14.

Her other teammate in Prema is Italian driver Nicola Lacorte.

The second event on the Formula 4 UAE Championship calendar takes the entire field of rookies and veteran drivers to Kuwait Motor Town, which is located 56 kilometers outside Kuwait City and is the first circuit in Kuwait to hold an FIA Grade One and FIM Grade A License.

Round Three will also be held in Kuwait Motor Town on February 1-2, after which the race will go back to the Dubai Autodrome for Round Four. The championship calendar will come to its conclusion for Round Five at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

BIANCA BUSTAMANTE

RACING
