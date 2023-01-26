^

Sports

Tropang Giga need to work on defense, says Lastimosa

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 26, 2023 | 10:12am
Tropang Giga need to work on defense, says Lastimosa
Jojo Lastimosa
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Jojo Lastimosa is far from satisfied with the TNT Tropang Giga's performance in the squad’s 123-119 win over the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters in their PBA Governors’ Cup debut Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

In his first game as TNT head coach, Lastimosa said that though his wards exceeded his expectations on one end, there was much to work on defensively.

"Well definitely, we scored more than how we expected to score. But again, we have to look at the defensive side. Because what happened was last conference, I think the defense was tougher and we're giving up too many points," lamented Lastimosa after the game.

Though heading into the half in a deadlock, it didn't sit well with the first-time head coach that his team allowed 60 big points in just the first two quarters of play.

"We were just we're looking like a layup line in the first half," said Lastimosa.

After the break, his team did try to defend better and succeeded to some extent. But Lastimosa believed that it was more of their offense that helped them clinch the victory.

"But we played so much better defense in the second half and I think more than anything, it wasn't really a defensive game," said Lastimosa.

"It was more us making big shots than the other side so I think that was the big difference." he added.

Jalen Hudson paced TNT's offense to outgun Phoenix with a near triple-double of 34 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

READ: NLEX off to hot start

When Lastimosa gets his second game under his belt, he wants to see better effort on defense. This will be tested on Friday, January 27, when TNT faces Rain or Shine at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

NLEX off to hot start  

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
NLEX went off and running after getting a last-minute green light for fancied import Jonathon Simmons’ PBA  Governors’ Cup stint.
Sports
fbtw

Brownlee never imagined the love

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra import and Gilas naturalized player Justin Brownlee admitted yesterday he never imagined in a million years the adulation and love from the Filipino fans.
Sports
fbtw
LeBron closes in on Kareem&rsquo;s record

LeBron closes in on Kareem’s record

11 hours ago
LeBron James took another stride towards the NBA’s all-time scoring record with a dazzling 46-point performance but...
Sports
fbtw

All-Stars drafted before tip-off

11 hours ago
This season’s All-Star teams will be drafted right before the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the NBA and NBPA announced Tuesday.LeBron James and Kevin Durant drafted their respective teams 10 days ahead of last season’s...
Sports
fbtw
Full force in Cambodia

Full force in Cambodia

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Committed beyond the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and tournament proper, the PBA is ready to do its part in Gilas Pilipinas’...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bianca Bustamante raring to go in Formula 4 in Kuwait

Bianca Bustamante raring to go in Formula 4 in Kuwait

By Rick Olivares | 4 minutes ago
After a promising showing in Round One of the 2023 Formula 4 UAE Championships, Bianca Bustamante is looking to build on those...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

17 minutes ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and a sports management firm he was previously associated with will be heading to a trial in the...
Sports
fbtw
Veteran booters upbeat on Filipinas' future as youth team gets revamped

Veteran booters upbeat on Filipinas' future as youth team gets revamped

By Luisa Morales | 22 minutes ago
With both the Under-17 and Under-20 teams getting a shot in the arm under the tutelage of Coach Alen Stajcic and Nahuel Arrarte,...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena cops silver medal in Germany to start 2023 campaign

Obiena cops silver medal in Germany to start 2023 campaign

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Obiena, ranked No. 3 in the world, finished behind the United States’ Sam Kendricks in the Internationales Springer-Meeting...
Sports
fbtw

Djokovic whips Rublev, earns ticket to semis

11 hours ago
Novak Djokovic delivered a masterclass Wednesday to race into the Australian Open semifinals and edge closer to a 22nd Grand Slam title with a straight-sets thrashing of Andrey Rublev.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with