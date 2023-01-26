^

Obiena cops silver medal in Germany to start 2023 campaign

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 26, 2023 | 9:37am
EJ Obiena
MANILA, Philippines – Philippine pole vaulter EJ Obiena opened his 2023 indoor season on a strong note Wednesday (early Thursday morning, Manila time) with a silver medal finish in his first tournament of the year.

Obiena, ranked No. 3 in the world, finished behind the United States’ Sam Kendricks in the Internationales Springer-Meeting in Cottbus, Germany.

He cleared 5.77m in one try but failed thrice in hurdling past 5.82m, which was the win-clinching height for Kendricks.

The American cleared the height in just one attempt.

It was a shaky start for Obiena who needed all three tries to clear his first height of 5.50m after skipping 5.30m and 5.40m.

The 27-year-old's personal best is 5.94m — which is also a national and Asian record.

Obiena, though, shook off the rust as he cleared both 5.67m and 5.77m in the first try.

Belgium's Ben Broeders settled for bronze with 5.72m.

Obiena comes off a successful 2022 where he reached a new personal best in worlds while also winning the country's first-ever medal in the competition with the bronze.

He expressed desire to breach 6m during this season.

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
