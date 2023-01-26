^

Sports

Tropa still team to beat in 3x3  

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
January 26, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Its winning ways regained, TNT aims to make it two in a row as the battle for third-leg glory in the PBA 3x3 Season 2 Third Conference fires off today at Robinsons Antipolo.

The Tropang Giga roared to a smashing triumph in Leg 2 last week to get back on track after missing the podium in the conference opener.

Two key players from that latest win – sniper Almond Vosotros and big man Lervin Flores – return to the fold, this time teaming up with Samboy de Leon and Gryann Mendoza for this mission.

Vosotros and Co. hold the top seeding in the two-day hostilities, where they are drawn with Purefoods and Pioneer Elastoseal in Pool A.

Second seed Barangay Ginebra, which retained the Leg 2 runner-up quartet of Ralph Salcedo, Donald Gumaru, Ralph Cu and Kim Aurin, leads Pool B with Blackwater and Platinum Karaoke as group challengers.

Third seed Meralco, represented again by Alfred Batino, Reymar Caduyac, Bryan Santos and Jeff Manday, competes against J&T Express and NorthPort in Pool C while No. 4 Cavitex dukes it out with Leg 1 ruler San Miguel Beer and Terrafirma in Pool D.

Games start at 10 a.m. with the Top 2 teams in each group advancing to the quarterfinals tomorrow.

