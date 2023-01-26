NLEX off to hot start

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX went off and running after getting a last-minute green light for fancied import Jonathon Simmons’ PBA Governors’ Cup stint.

With former NBA player Simmons good as advertised and career-high-posting Kevin Alas leading a strong local complement, the Road Warriors rolled to a 124-102 romp over Blackwater yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Simmons delivered 32 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals just hours after NLEX secured a FIBA clearance from his mother ballclub, Shanxi Loongs in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Alas dished out a new personal-best 31, dropping 19 in the fourth, plus eight boards and four dimes while Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser shot 21, Tony Semerad had 15 and Matt Nieto made 12 to help ensure the winning start for the Road Warriors.

NLEX was actually ready to play All-Filipino in case management could not sort out the Simmons issue.

“Maraming uncertainties since yesterday (Tuesday) kung makakalaro ba o hindi. But us players, we have to deal kung ano’ng nakalatag sa amin,” said Alas. “Nakita naman natin, NBA-caliber player talaga siya.”

Coach Frankie Lim said the team received the go-ahead only at lunchtime yesterday, three hours before tipoff. The bad news, though, is Simmons can only stay with NLEX for an estimated four matches before departing to rejoin his CBA club.

“I’m really confident he would play,” said Lim. “It was a big boost for us. Simmons is not a good player but a great player. He knows how to play; he knows when to shoot, he knows when to pass. Swerte kami.”

Given their situation, the Road Warriors are already shopping around for a second reinforcement.

“One thing I like about Simmons is honest siya sa akin, diretso siya and I appreciate that. Noong sinabi niya he has to go to China to play, sabi ko finish first your contract here, see if you can give us four wins before you leave,” said Lim.

“We can’t stop him, malaking pera eh. But meron din chance he might stay longer (with NLEX),” he added.

It was a tight contest until Alas and Simmons combined for 29 in a searing 40-21 closeout that broke the game wide open for the Road Warriors.

Meanwhile, Converge parades new import Jamaal Franklin as it shoots for a 2-0 card today against Terrafirma (0-1) at the PhilSports Arena.

Franklin, the 41st overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft by Memphis, replaced Kiwi reinforcement Ethan Rusbatch, who helped the FiberXers to a franchise record 122-92 rout of NorthPort last Sunday. Rusbatch was placed on the team’s injured/reserve list.

Later, TNT gave Jojo Lastimosa a victorious coaching debut via a 123-119 verdict over Phoenix.

The Tropang Giga unleashed a 15-2 salvo early in the fourth to seize a 14-point cushion then leaned on big buckets by Jalen Hudson and RR Pogoy to finish off the rallying Fuel Masters.

Hudson posted 34-10-7 while Pogoy rifled in 21 to lead the Tropang Giga to the opening win under Lastimosa and active consultant Slavoljub Guronovic.

Meralco also seeks to make it two-for-two versus Rain or Shine (0-1) in the other game.

Balik-import Shawn Glover banged in 26 to show the way for the Bossing but was hardly a factor in the payoff period.

The opening-game setback also stretched Blackwater’s running skid to a seventh game, dating back to the preceding Commissioner’s Cup.

NLEX is determined to make a stronger showing after narrowly missing a quarterfinal ticket last time on Lim’s maiden conference at the helm.

“Last conference, I guess, was our adjustment period with coach Frankie. We just needed a little time together as a team to jell and get chemistry,” said Alas.

“It’s just one game, it remains to be seen in the coming games. But we’re happy with this victory. Mas pipiliin namin magbaon ng panalo while building our chemistry.