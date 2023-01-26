^

Strong Group hopes for crowd support in Dubai meet

The Philippine Star
January 26, 2023 | 12:00am
Strong Group hopes for crowd support in Dubai meet
Charles Tiu.
MANILA, Philippines — Strong Group is banking on the overseas Filipino workers in Dubai to be the team’s “Sixth Man” in its campaign in the 32nd Dubai International Championship beginning Jan. 27.

Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu said they will need all the help from the Filipino crowd especially going up against the top Middle East teams including the Lebanese squads which according to the youthful mentor pose huge threat to the country’s aspiration for a second straight title in the tournament.

“We definitely need the Filipino fans to come out and support us there. They’ve been our sixth man every time, and we need every single one of them,” said Tiu, who guided Mighty Sports to the title three years ago.

“All the Lebanese teams will be tough. Al-Riyadi, of course, who we played in the championship the last time we joined, and in the semifinals the year before that. Beirut Lebanon, Dynamo-Lebanon are all tough. And then we have the teams from Tunisia, Morocco and Iraq,” he added.

Strong Group is grouped with Dynamo-Lebanon in Group A, along with the United Arab Emirates national team, Al-Wahda from Syria and Al-Nasr from Libya.

Then there’s the absence of Ange Kouame.

“It’s been tough without Ange. It changes everything for us. We built this team knowing we would have him, and his absence is really a game changer,” said Tiu.

In Kouame’s place, Tiu said the team tried to tap the services of Justin Brownlee and Andray Blatche but both are not available due to conflict of schedules.

Still bannering the squads are former NBA stars Nick Young and Shabazz Mohammad along with Fil-American guard Sedrick Barefield, Justine Baltazar and Will Gozum.

Also in the lineup are Jerom Lastimosa, JD Cagulangan, Francis Lopez, BJ Andrade, Migs Oczon and Inand Fornillos.

STRONG GROUP
Full force in Cambodia

Full force in Cambodia

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Committed beyond the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and tournament proper, the PBA is ready to do its part in Gilas Pilipinas’...
Sports
Creamline, Petro Gazz collide in PVL All-Filipino Conference opener

Creamline, Petro Gazz collide in PVL All-Filipino Conference opener

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
A blockbuster showdown pitting Premier Volleyball League giants Creamline and Petro Gazz will highlight the season ushering...
Sports
Japanese legend Aoki 'excited' to train with rival, friend Folayang in Baguio

Japanese legend Aoki 'excited' to train with rival, friend Folayang in Baguio

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Japanese mixed martial arts legend Shinya Aoki is currently in the Philippines on a personal trip to reconnect and train with...
Sports
LeBron's 46-point masterpiece goes down the drain as Clippers sink Lakers

LeBron's 46-point masterpiece goes down the drain as Clippers sink Lakers

9 hours ago
LeBron James took another stride toward the NBA's all-time scoring record with a dazzling 46-point performance but could not...
Sports
PBA, Dark League Studios team up for 'Esports Bakbakan'

PBA, Dark League Studios team up for 'Esports Bakbakan'

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
A new dawn has arrived in the Philippines sports landscape with the birth of the “PBA Esports Bakbakan” as an...
Sports
