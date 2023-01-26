^

Sports

Red-Hot fave, unseeded bet arrange semis clash

The Philippine Star
January 26, 2023 | 12:00am
Red-Hot fave, unseeded bet arrange semis clash
Aryna Sabalenka.
STAR / File

MELBOURNE  – Aryna Sabalenka set up a semifinal with surprise-package Magda Linette on Wednesday at the Australian Open, while Tommy Paul ended Ben Shelton’s fairytale run.

Belarusian Sabalenka looks red-hot favorite to win her first major crown after a gritty display in defeating Croatia’s Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena.

Fifth-seeded Sabalenka is the highest remaining seed left in a women’s draw that has been upended by shocks.

The match was closer than the score suggested, but Sabalenka is in scintillating form – she is yet to drop a set in Melbourne and has won all nine matches in 2023.

It is a far cry from a year ago, when she struggled badly with her serve and was reduced to tears at an Australian Open warm-up tournament.

“It feels really special to be in the semifinals here, it was a tough match,” said Sabalenka, 24, who was competing in her first Australian Open quarterfinal.

“I’m super happy with the win and it was so great to play here today, the atmosphere was unbelievable.”

Sabalenka will play unseeded Linette for a place in Saturday’s final after she marched into her first major semi-final at the age of 30.

Linette stunned former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 to continue flying the flag for Poland after the shock exit of world number one Iga Swiatek.

“I’m so emotional, I can’t really believe it,” said Linette, ranked 45 in the world.

“It’s a dream come true. I’m super grateful and happy. Thank you for cheering and supporting, I really needed this.

“So we keep going. I don’t want to get too excited because we are still in the tournament,” added the Pole, who will break into the top 30 for the first time.

Two-time Melbourne champion Victoria Azarenka will face Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina in the other semifinal.

ARYNA SABALENKA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Full force in Cambodia

Full force in Cambodia

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Committed beyond the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and tournament proper, the PBA is ready to do its part in Gilas Pilipinas’...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline, Petro Gazz collide in PVL All-Filipino Conference opener

Creamline, Petro Gazz collide in PVL All-Filipino Conference opener

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
A blockbuster showdown pitting Premier Volleyball League giants Creamline and Petro Gazz will highlight the season ushering...
Sports
fbtw
Japanese legend Aoki 'excited' to train with rival, friend Folayang in Baguio

Japanese legend Aoki 'excited' to train with rival, friend Folayang in Baguio

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Japanese mixed martial arts legend Shinya Aoki is currently in the Philippines on a personal trip to reconnect and train with...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron's 46-point masterpiece goes down the drain as Clippers sink Lakers

LeBron's 46-point masterpiece goes down the drain as Clippers sink Lakers

9 hours ago
LeBron James took another stride toward the NBA's all-time scoring record with a dazzling 46-point performance but could not...
Sports
fbtw
PBA, Dark League Studios team up for 'Esports Bakbakan'

PBA, Dark League Studios team up for 'Esports Bakbakan'

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
A new dawn has arrived in the Philippines sports landscape with the birth of the “PBA Esports Bakbakan” as an...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Djokovic whips Rublev, earns ticket to semis

51 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic delivered a masterclass Wednesday to race into the Australian Open semifinals and edge closer to a 22nd Grand Slam title with a straight-sets thrashing of Andrey Rublev.
Sports
fbtw

Tropa still team to beat in 3x3  

By Olmin Leyba | 51 minutes ago
Its winning ways regained, TNT aims to make it two in a row as the battle for third-leg glory in the PBA 3x3 Season 2 Third Conference fires off today at Robinsons Antipolo.
Sports
fbtw

NLEX off to hot start  

By Olmin Leyba | 51 minutes ago
NLEX went off and running after getting a last-minute green light for fancied import Jonathon Simmons’ PBA  Governors’ Cup stint.
Sports
fbtw

PBA Esports Bakbakan logs in

51 minutes ago
A new dawn has arrived in the Philippine sports landscape with the birth of the “PBA Esports Bakbakan” – an innovative two-in-one, basketball-Esports collaboration between the Philippine Basketball...
Sports
fbtw

Early clash between PVL giants set  

By Joey Villar | 51 minutes ago
A blockbuster showdown pitting Premier Volleyball League giants Creamline and Petro Gazz will signal the start of the All-Filipino Conference on Feb. 4 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with