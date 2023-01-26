Red-Hot fave, unseeded bet arrange semis clash

MELBOURNE – Aryna Sabalenka set up a semifinal with surprise-package Magda Linette on Wednesday at the Australian Open, while Tommy Paul ended Ben Shelton’s fairytale run.

Belarusian Sabalenka looks red-hot favorite to win her first major crown after a gritty display in defeating Croatia’s Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena.

Fifth-seeded Sabalenka is the highest remaining seed left in a women’s draw that has been upended by shocks.

The match was closer than the score suggested, but Sabalenka is in scintillating form – she is yet to drop a set in Melbourne and has won all nine matches in 2023.

It is a far cry from a year ago, when she struggled badly with her serve and was reduced to tears at an Australian Open warm-up tournament.

“It feels really special to be in the semifinals here, it was a tough match,” said Sabalenka, 24, who was competing in her first Australian Open quarterfinal.

“I’m super happy with the win and it was so great to play here today, the atmosphere was unbelievable.”

Sabalenka will play unseeded Linette for a place in Saturday’s final after she marched into her first major semi-final at the age of 30.

Linette stunned former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 to continue flying the flag for Poland after the shock exit of world number one Iga Swiatek.

“I’m so emotional, I can’t really believe it,” said Linette, ranked 45 in the world.

“It’s a dream come true. I’m super grateful and happy. Thank you for cheering and supporting, I really needed this.

“So we keep going. I don’t want to get too excited because we are still in the tournament,” added the Pole, who will break into the top 30 for the first time.

Two-time Melbourne champion Victoria Azarenka will face Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina in the other semifinal.