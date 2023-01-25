^

Sports

PBA, Dark League Studios team up for 'Esports Bakbakan'

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 25, 2023 | 4:08pm
PBA, Dark League Studios team up for 'Esports Bakbakan'
Bridging the gap between two disciplines through a historic platform, the partnership paves the way for a first-of-its-kind Esports league that will have the 12 staple franchises of Asia's oldest professional basketball league.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – A new dawn has arrived in the Philippines sports landscape with the birth of the “PBA Esports Bakbakan” as an innovative two-in-one, basketball-Esports collaboration featuring the Philippine Basketball Association and Dark League Studios.

Bridging the gap between two disciplines through a historic platform, the partnership paves the way for a first-of-its-kind Esports league that will have the 12 staple franchises of Asia's oldest professional basketball league.

The prominent Mobile Legends: Bang (MLBB) is the first online game up for grabs in Season 1 among the 12 PBA squads with Call of Duty Mobile (CODM), PlayerUnknowns’ Battlegrounds (PUBG) and DOTA2 in the pipeline for succeeding seasons.

“We in the PBA are extremely proud and grateful for this partnership with Dark League. With the history of the PBA sports entertainment combined with the growing influence in modern technology, this is a win-win situation. Nagpapasalamat kami sa Dark League sa cooperation na ito with the PBA,” said PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial.

“It’s an eye opener for all the Filipinos. For the longest time, there’s really been a separation between the community of traditional sports and Esports. We do it not just to bridge the gap but to create aspirations for the next generation,” said Dark League Studios CEO AC Valdenor, one of the co-founders with PBA governors Alfrancis Chua of Ginebra and Bobby Rosales of Terrafirma.

PBA Esports Bakbakan will open shop in March pitting Barangay Ginebra, Talk ‘N Text, San Miguel, Meralco, NLEX, Magnolia, Rain or Shine, Phoenix Super LPG, Terrafirma, Blackwater, Northport and Converge in a whole different arena compared to their all-out wars on the hardcourt.

A total of eight players will represent each team made of two bona fide PBA players, two gaming influencers, one student from the 12 chosen universities, and three fans of their respective ball clubs.

The influencers led by the highly-popular Setsuna “Ako si Dogie” Ignacio, students and fans — who will be trimmed down to a pool of 70 from almost 4,000 applicants — go through drafting like the traditional PBA proceedings on February 13, to join the two PBA players in each team.

The two basketball players will be screened by their own PBA teams through a mini-tournament to determine their best bets.

And like how they handle their basketball squads with holistic training programs, the PBA teams will oversee the management and operation of their Esports Bakbakan squads as the PBA joins the Esports movement as support for the sports of the future.

All 12 teams slug it out in a single-round robin format with the Top 4 advancing in the best-of-five playoffs of the upstart Esports league until the grand finals set at the PBA regular venues. A whopping prize pool of P1 million is at stake.

ESPORTS

GAMING

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Full force in Cambodia

Full force in Cambodia

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Committed beyond the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and tournament proper, the PBA is ready to do its part in Gilas Pilipinas’...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic is no 'villain' &mdash; took me 10 years to get over cheat storm: Azarenka

Djokovic is no 'villain' — took me 10 years to get over cheat storm: Azarenka

7 hours ago
Victoria Azarenka said it took her 10 years to get over being accused of cheating when she last won the Australian Open, and...
Sports
fbtw
Japanese legend Aoki 'excited' to train with rival, friend Folayang in Baguio

Japanese legend Aoki 'excited' to train with rival, friend Folayang in Baguio

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Japanese mixed martial arts legend Shinya Aoki is currently in the Philippines on a personal trip to reconnect and train with...
Sports
fbtw
Adebayo takes charge as Heat stun Celtics

Adebayo takes charge as Heat stun Celtics

4 hours ago
Bam Adebayo led a fourth-quarter fightback as the Miami Heat shrugged off an injury to Jimmy Butler to edge past the pace-setting...
Sports
fbtw

Will Simmons deliver?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
There’s a lot of hype surrounding Jonathon Simmons’ PBA debut with the NLEX Road Warriors against Blackwater in the Governors Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum today.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Creamline, Petro Gazz collide in PVL All-Filipino Conference opener

Creamline, Petro Gazz collide in PVL All-Filipino Conference opener

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
A blockbuster showdown pitting Premier Volleyball League giants Creamline and Petro Gazz will highlight the season ushering...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron's 46-point masterpiece goes down the drain as Clippers sink Lakers

LeBron's 46-point masterpiece goes down the drain as Clippers sink Lakers

1 hour ago
LeBron James took another stride toward the NBA's all-time scoring record with a dazzling 46-point performance but could not...
Sports
fbtw
Iloilo Kisela Knights undergo massive facelift

Iloilo Kisela Knights undergo massive facelift

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
The Iloilo Kisela Knights, the team that went to four straight PCAP (Professional Chess Association of the Philippines) finals...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle coaching job fulfills decades-long dream for Topex Robinson

La Salle coaching job fulfills decades-long dream for Topex Robinson

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Taking over the head coaching reins from Derek Pumaren, Robinson now gets the chance of his life to be a part of De La Salle...
Sports
fbtw
KBL: Belangel, KOGAS break slump; Abarrientos' Mobis edge Gutang, Changwon

KBL: Belangel, KOGAS break slump; Abarrientos' Mobis edge Gutang, Changwon

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Belangel's Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, for their part, broke a three-game slump with a 72-67 win over the KCC Egis at Jeonju Gy...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with