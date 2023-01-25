Japanese legend Aoki 'excited' to train with rival, friend Folayang in Baguio

Eduard Folayang (L) and Shinya Aoki are set to reconnect after facing each other thrice in ONE Championship as Aoki visits Team Lakay's gym in La Trinidad, Benguet this week on a personal trip.

MANILA, Philippines – Japanese mixed martial arts legend Shinya Aoki is currently in the Philippines on a personal trip to reconnect and train with famed MMA stable Team Lakay in Baguio.

Aoki, a former ONE lightweight world champion, arrived in Manila on Tuesday and immediately travelled to Baguio where he enjoyed the local tourist sites before training with Team Lakay at their La Trinidad, Benguet gym on Wednesday.

Aoki shared his experience in his blog.

"[The] travel from airport to Baguio was longer than he expected but I believe not many Japanese ppl [si] visit Baguio so this trip has a value for me," wrote Aoki.

"Going to Baguio is different from just go to Manila for the fight. So I believe this is a meaningful experience for me to visit, meet, train with Lakay," he added.

On social media, Team Lakay welcomed Aoki to their lair.

"Shinya Aoki is in the house!" the post read.

Aoki has been a known rival of Team Lakay stalwart Eduard Folayang as they frequently collided for the ONE Lightweight strap.

Though they are foes inside the ONE Circle, Aoki is optimistic in how he can connect with the Filipino fighters in their own turf.

"[I'm] excited but also nervous a little bit about how Team Lakay welcomes and feels," said Aoki.

"Please welcome me guys!" he added.