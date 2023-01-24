^

Kaya women's squad eyes 3-peat in 7s football tourney

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 24, 2023 | 11:29am
Kaya FC Women's team
Courtesy of Kaya FC

MANILA, Philippines – A new season. Another set of challenges.

This time, it is also from within as Kaya’s women’s team to the AIA 7s Football Tournament will be missing key players who will be participating in the upcoming UAAP football games.

“Our roster is still the same,” underscored Kaya women’s head coach Let Dimzon. “We have no new players but we are looking to make some additions while making adjustments since some of our players will be playing in the UAAP also this coming February.”

When the collegiate season is done, players are forbidden to participate in other ongoing tournaments.

Kaya will be seeking a third straight title, one that Dimzon believes will not be easy.

“As of now, we do not know who the other teams are or who their players are. We must be ready because some of them will open their teams to provincial players to strengthen their lineups,” he added.

Regarding defending the crown, Dimzon pointed out that “it is nice to be in the championship but we are working to be consistently at the top and to improve everyone individually as well.”

Kaya begins training for the 7s this week, but among the challenges is syncing schedules due to work and the field availability.

“We are adjusting and working to be fit and ready when the season starts,” summed up Dimzon of Kaya’s preparations.

