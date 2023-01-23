SPCC cagers dominate in UBL

MANILA, Philippines – SPCC has just scored a hat-trick over the weekend in Season 5 of the United Basketball League.

The host school prevailed in the three age groups — Under-17, Under-21 and Under-19 — to take the spotlight right in front of the hometown crowd at the SPCC Gym in Caloocan City.

SPCC’s Under-17 team proved to be too much against Passion, a team coached by former PBA player, Rob Labagala, with Macky Sarmiento and Khylle Mendoza combining for 43 points as the duo terrorized the defenders.

In the Under-21, SPCC also defeated Labagala’s Passion squad, 58-46, to complete a twin kill.

This time, it was Dominique Dela Cruz, who presided on the offense as he knocked in 15 markers.

The under-19 team of SPCC completed a grand slam of sorts as Joshua Russel came away with 25 points and Russel Bayani ended up with a double-double performance of 19 points and 11 boards to power the squad to a 72-50 demolition of Madcats.

Similarly, Brotherhood also had a productive weekend as three of its four teams emerged victorious in the Under-18, Under-15 and Under-16 categories of this tournament put up by commissioner Allan Salangsang, a former player of the Philippine Basketball Association and a two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist with former PBA referee Joel Ngo serving as his technical director.

In the under-18, Brotherhood walloped Madcats, 86-49, as Russel Bayani presided on offense with 22 points while Earl Anonuevo came away with a double-double performance of 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Brotherhood’s under-15 team, meanwhile, outlasted the Rob Labagala-mentored Passion, 53-45.

Christopher Real tallied 19 points and proved to be unstoppable on the offensive end.

Real returned to play for Brotherhood’s Under-16 squad, which outplayed Kinetic, 53-43, as he ended up with 18 points and a league-best nine steals.