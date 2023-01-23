Meet the newest PCAP team: Magic Mandaluyong Tigers

The Magic Mandaluyong Tigers are looking to make a big splash in this third season of PCAP with its manpower build-up.

MANILA, Philippines – If the newest chess club in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) would have it — don’t blink because they will weave their magic on the board.

The Tigers boast of Grandmaster Darwin Laylo who previously suited up for the Davao Chess Eagles and Pasig King Pirates; WFM Cherry and Gio Meija formerly with the Iloilo Kisela Knights; Lourecel Ecot who played for the Cavite Spartans; National Master Michael Gotel who last played with the San Juan Predators; Philip Din formerly with the Rizal Batch Towers; Paul Sanchez who was with the Caloocan LoadManna Knights; Clarence Lagac, Ricardo Jimenez, Christine Muli, Rolly Yutuc, Makoy Mabasa, Von Francisco, JM Magpily, and Raul Damuy.

The Tigers will be playing in the Northern Division, which has produced three PCAP champions in the Laguna Heroes, San Juan Predators and Pasig King Pirates.

Magic Mandaluyong is owned by Atty. Nikki de Vega and Atty. Karlo Nicolas.

The Annual PCAP Draft will be held on February 5 at the Estancia Mall. The All-Filipino Conference of PCAP’s third season begins on February 18. The defending champions are the Predators.