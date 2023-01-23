^

Jamahal Hill wins UFC light heavyweight title; Moreno retains flyweight belt

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 23, 2023 | 11:20am
Jamahal Hill wins UFC light heavyweight title; Moreno retains flyweight belt
Jamahal Hill
MANILA, Philippines – If the first big numbered event of 2023 — UFC 283, which was aired live in the Philippines last Sunday via the Premier Sports Channel and TapGo TV — is any indication, then the 30th year anniversary of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is going to be special.

In his second consecutive big numbered UFC event, former light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira displayed his tremendous fighting heart to last five rounds despite taking a beating (and yet, he dished some as well) from Jamahal Hill inside the Octagon, but showed his bigger heart and class post-match.

From the opening round, Hill peppered the Brazilian with punches while successfully defending several takedown attempts. 

Hill opened the second round with a series of powerful kicks to the head of Teixeira, which the latter had no answer or defense for. Teixeira managed to put Hill on the floor and inflict some damage but Hill was able to escape.

Teixeira looked to be on the verge of getting knocked out in the third when Hill landed some powerful strikes and even more kicks to the side of his head, but Teixeira dug deep to mount some offense of his own. 

In the fifth round, Teixeira looked like he would be able to turn the tide when he got Hill on the canvas once more, but the American patiently waited until he could slip away and put the Brazilian on his back for good.

It was the second consecutive pulse-pounding fight in the main event for Teixeira, who lost UFC 280 in Singapore last July to Jiri Prochazka when the latter forced him to submit within seconds of the final bell. Teixeira was on his way to winning that match, and it was a stunning reversal. There would be no such thing this time as Hill thoroughly dominated the match and left Teixeira no choice but to hang up his gloves at the center of the Octagon. 

An emotional Hill sobbed after the match as he became the first of Dana White’s Contender Series alumni to win a UFC title. And he accomplished it in devastating fashion against a certified UFC and MMA Hall of Famer.

"To get to this, it's unreal,” said Hill between sobs at the center of the Octagon while being interviewed by Daniel Cormier. “Hard work, dedication, personal responsibility. Too many people told me I couldn't do it, that it was impossible. What do you have to say now?!I had to fight to get here. I had to fight to live, just to get this chance. You can do anything if you're willing to fight for it."

Teixeira, as always oozed with class, despite taking an emotional loss. He implored the crowd to applaud Hill on his way out. Teixeira noticed that Mexican Brandon Moreno was showered with boos with beer and popcorn thrown at him after defeating Deiveson Figueiredo via doctor’s stoppage.  

Moreno was winning that match on all scorecards and a punch to the left eye of Figueiredo caused his eye to shut right away forcing the stoppage.

In the epic fourth encounter between the two with each fighter taking in a win and a loss as well as a draw. Moreno, won the rubber match and now keeps the UFC Flyweight Championship.

Said Moreno, "We've fought each other four times at flyweight, and this (the belt) was very hard for me. I understand the people, but the people have to understand I'm just trying to get food for my family. Viva Mexico!"

In other huge matches, Gilbert "Durinho" Burns submitted Neil Magny with a head and arm choke and called out Colby Covington after the match; Johnny Walker finished Paul Craig by TKO with one foot in the air; and newcomer Brunno Ferreira remained undefeated by knocking out veteran Gregory Rodrigues.

Mauricio "Shogun" Rua, in his final match of his long and storied career, was knocked out by Ukrainian Ihor Potieria with a left hook, which earned him the emotional TKO win. Rua exited the Octagon to a standing ovation by his Brazilian countrymen.

