^

Sports

Cabuyao takes No.2, Nagcarlan makes Liga Laguna playoffs

Philstar.com
January 22, 2023 | 1:23pm
Cabuyao takes No.2, Nagcarlan makes Liga Laguna playoffs
Shin Manacsa of Layba Trucking Cabuyao tries to get past his defender.
Sourced photo

SAN PEDRO – Layba Trucking Cabuyao and Macos Meats Nagcarlan completed the playoff cast in the Ligha Laguna Season 3 following similar lopsided victories at the San Pedro Sports Complex here over the weekend.

Cabuyao joined early qualifier and top seed Data Force San Pedro in securing the other outright semifinals berth.

Shin Manacsa caught fire and erupted for 33 points, including seven three-point shots, as he spearheaded Cabuyao in wrapping up its elimination round campaign by getting its sixth win in eight games with a dominating 117-94 over the already ousted Pakil team.

Nagcarlan also pulled off a decisive victory, winning over Stone Fire Krah Asia-Sta. Rosa, 100-89, in the other game, to formally enter the quarterfinal round which begins next week.  

The other quarterfinal pair pits No.4 and defending champion San Pablo and No.5 Sta. Cruz. Both quarterfinal matches will be a knockout affair.

Nagcarlan missed the services of its energy guy and top player, Jimbo Elleva, yet several players were able to fill in the void left by its aggressive yet temperamental forward.

Jerwin Arbis and Karl Mesias stepped up in Elleva’s absence as they combined for 45 points to lead Nagrcarlan’s entry to the next round.

Three other players ended up in double figures for Nagcarlan – Gibo Albarico (19), Yuri Cabela (17), and Eisenloi Buena (11).

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Dream comes true

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Topex Robinson waxed emotional as he was introduced by De La Salle University president Br. Bernie Oca to the Archers as the new men’s basketball coach at the gym on the ninth floor of the Razon Building behind...
Sports
fbtw

World’s best cockfighters in town for Slasher Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
The best of the best in the world of cockfighting assembles once again at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with hopes of rising as king of the 2023 World Slasher Cup on Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.
Sports
fbtw
Sotto, Adelaide fall to Melbourne in 5th straight defeat

Sotto, Adelaide fall to Melbourne in 5th straight defeat

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The 36ers fought back from 11 points down in the final salvo to get within two points, 87-89, off of an Antonius Cleveland...
Sports
fbtw

Spikers’ Turf kicks off Open Conference

13 hours ago
Santa Rosa tests a debuting Imus while Navy and Army collide in a pair of matches tipped to stir up play at the start of the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference today at the Paco Arena in Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Llover outpoints Canete in Pacquiao-promoted 'Blow-by-Blow'

Llover outpoints Canete in Pacquiao-promoted 'Blow-by-Blow'

2 hours ago
Llover’s unanimous decision over Canete highlighted the 14-fight card staged at the Barangay Mauway Executive Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gerald Anderson shines in Ballout debut

Gerald Anderson shines in Ballout debut

12 minutes ago
A veteran of the MPBL, Anderson knocked in 19 points, including four 3-point shots, proving to everyone that he’s a...
Sports
fbtw
TCC Invitational unveils PGT season with record purse

TCC Invitational unveils PGT season with record purse

2 hours ago
Featuring an elite cast made up of past winners and/or the Top 30 players in last year’s PGT Order of Merit, the blue-ribbon...
Sports
fbtw
Another 'double' for Baisa in PPS Roxas netfest; Diaz dominates

Another 'double' for Baisa in PPS Roxas netfest; Diaz dominates

2 hours ago
Baisa proved his exploits in Iloilo last week were no fluke, blasting his way to the 16-U finals with shutout wins over John...
Sports
fbtw
Kyrgios absence has Australian Open fans worshipping 'Demon'

Kyrgios absence has Australian Open fans worshipping 'Demon'

2 hours ago
With Kyrgios out injured and another popular Australian retired in 2022 champion Ashleigh Barty, Alex de Minaur has emerged...
Sports
fbtw
Saso rebounds with 67, but stays 8 shots adrift in Tournament of Champions

Saso rebounds with 67, but stays 8 shots adrift in Tournament of Champions

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Though she remained eight strokes off the Canadian two-time major champion with a six-under 210 aggregate, Saso stayed on...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with