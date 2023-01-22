Cabuyao takes No.2, Nagcarlan makes Liga Laguna playoffs

Shin Manacsa of Layba Trucking Cabuyao tries to get past his defender.

SAN PEDRO – Layba Trucking Cabuyao and Macos Meats Nagcarlan completed the playoff cast in the Ligha Laguna Season 3 following similar lopsided victories at the San Pedro Sports Complex here over the weekend.

Cabuyao joined early qualifier and top seed Data Force San Pedro in securing the other outright semifinals berth.

Shin Manacsa caught fire and erupted for 33 points, including seven three-point shots, as he spearheaded Cabuyao in wrapping up its elimination round campaign by getting its sixth win in eight games with a dominating 117-94 over the already ousted Pakil team.

Nagcarlan also pulled off a decisive victory, winning over Stone Fire Krah Asia-Sta. Rosa, 100-89, in the other game, to formally enter the quarterfinal round which begins next week.

The other quarterfinal pair pits No.4 and defending champion San Pablo and No.5 Sta. Cruz. Both quarterfinal matches will be a knockout affair.

Nagcarlan missed the services of its energy guy and top player, Jimbo Elleva, yet several players were able to fill in the void left by its aggressive yet temperamental forward.

Jerwin Arbis and Karl Mesias stepped up in Elleva’s absence as they combined for 45 points to lead Nagrcarlan’s entry to the next round.

Three other players ended up in double figures for Nagcarlan – Gibo Albarico (19), Yuri Cabela (17), and Eisenloi Buena (11).