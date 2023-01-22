Another 'double' for Baisa in PPS Roxas netfest; Diaz dominates

MANILA, Philippines — Brice Vincent Baisa pulled off another “double,” crushing a couple of top-ranked rivals to claim the boys’ 16- and 18-U titles even as Jana Jelena Diaz matched that feat in the girls’ side of the PPS-PEPP Gov. F. Castro national juniors tennis championships at the Villareal Stadium courts in Roxas City, Capiz over the weekend.

Baisa proved his exploits in Iloilo last week were no fluke, blasting his way to the 16-U finals with shutout wins over John Guilaran and Jake Frial, before toppling No. 1 Reign Maravilla, 6-3, 6-2. The Puerto Princesa City find likewise swept his way to the 18-U championship with one-sided victories over Juirus Cantor and Jann Guillano, then thwarted top seed Vince Serna, 7-5, 6-3, to complete a second straight two-title sweep in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

That makes the 16-year-old Baisa a solid favorite when the country’s longest talent-search, put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro to boost the sport and discover fresh talents, moves to Bacolod on Jan. 26-31 and Bais City, Negros Oriental on Feb. 2-7.

For listup and details, contact tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Diaz, meanwhile, cashed in on the absence of Ormoc’s Kimi Brodeth as she lived up to her top billing to reign in the girls’ 16-U with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Louraine Jallorinia.

The rising Bacoor, Cavite star then routed Feonne Suace, 6-1, 6-2, in the 18-U finals to share MVP honors with Baisa in the tournament sponsored by Gov. Fredenil Castro with support from sports coordinator Matty Viterbo and consultant Atty. Rudy Alba.

Iloilo’s Bjorn Castigador likewise stirred up play in the week-long tournament, shocking top seed Gabrio Serillo, 6-2, 6-3, to snare the boys’ 12-U trophy then matching Baisa and Diaz’s feats by ripping Rizal Labindao, 6-1, 6-3, for the 14-U diadem.

Jallorina, meanwhile, bounced back from her setback to Diaz by blasting fellow Ilongga Frances Alcarde, 6-1, 6-1, for the girls’ 14-U crown, with the latter bagging the 12-U title with a 7-6(3), 6-1 triumph over Claire Fungo.

Francisco de Juan III of Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, on the other hand, routed Prince Crisosto, 4-1, 4-0, to top the 10-unisex division of the tournament backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).