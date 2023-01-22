Llover outpoints Canete in Pacquiao-promoted 'Blow-by-Blow'

Kenneth Llover (right) remains the Philippine Boxing Federation bantamweight champion as he defeats Benny Canete in Manny Pacquiao's Blow by Blow event last night at the Executive Sports Complex in Barangay Mauway, Mandaluyong City.

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao and Blow-by-Blow delivered another knockout of a show — headlined by sweet-punching Kenneth Llover’s hard-earned victory over the rugged Benny Canete — over the weekend in Mandaluyong City.

Llover’s unanimous decision over Canete highlighted the 14-fight card staged at the Barangay Mauway Executive Sports Complex where a sizable crowd gathered to see the bouts.

A widescreen was put up just outside the venue to accommodate those who were not able to get inside, something that was not surprising at all given the city’s genuine love for boxing.

Pacquiao monitored the fights from his General Santos City residence and was delighted with the turnout.

“It was great seeing fighters from different stables competing against each other. That’s the sign of a healthy competition,” Pacquiao said.

The eight-division champion had relaunched Blow-by-Blow last November also in Mandaluyong, and he intends to hold regular shows not just to keep the sport in the limelight but also help Philippine boxing.

“Boxing will always be close to my heart. I know the feeling when you are just trying to make your way up,” he said.

“It brings back memories of when I was still fighting mostly in Mandaluyong when I was just beginning.”

Pacquiao also hopes to discover the next Filipino ring star by holding regular promotions under the Blow-by-Blow banner, and his dream of finding one was reinforced with the decision of San Miguel Beer Pale Pilsen to back him up in this endeavor.

“I have a heavyweight in my corner,” Pacquiao said.

One Sports is the TV partner of Pacquiao and Blow-by-Blow.