^

Sports

Sotto, Adelaide fall to Melbourne in 5th straight defeat

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 22, 2023 | 11:00am
Sotto, Adelaide fall to Melbourne in 5th straight defeat
Kai Sotto
Instagram / Kai Sotto

MANILA, Philippines -- The slump continues for Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers as they fell short of the comeback against Melbourne United, 94-87, at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in the 2022-23 NBL season on Saturday.

The 36ers fought back from 11 points down in the final salvo to get within two points, 87-89, off of an Antonius Cleveland dunk with 1:55 ticks left in the ball game.

But Adelaide would miss all their remaining shots in the contest while Melbourne's Rayjon Tucker took over as they staved off the win-hungry 36ers.

Sotto's jump shot with 4:02 left in the contest kickstarted an 11-2 run that was punctuated by Cleveland's dunk.

Sotto finished with 15 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting clip to go along with seven boards and a block in the losing effort.

Robert Franks finished with 24 markers, 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and three blocks to lead Adelaide who fell to 11-14.

Chris Goulding topscored for Melbourne with 28 markers and two rebounds while Tucker finished with a double-double of 25 points, 10 boards, and three assists.

Melbourne have won five straight games and improve to 14-12 for the year. 

BASKETBALL

KAI SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Dream comes true

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
Topex Robinson waxed emotional as he was introduced by De La Salle University president Br. Bernie Oca to the Archers as the new men’s basketball coach at the gym on the ninth floor of the Razon Building behind...
Sports
fbtw

World’s best cockfighters in town for Slasher Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
The best of the best in the world of cockfighting assembles once again at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with hopes of rising as king of the 2023 World Slasher Cup on Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.
Sports
fbtw

Lakers end Grizzlies’ winning streak at 11

12 hours ago
Dennis Schroder grabbed a steal and drove for the go-ahead basket with 7.6 seconds left on Friday as the Los Angeles Lakers edged Memphis, 122-121, to end the Grizzlies’ 11-game NBA winning streak.
Sports
fbtw

Spikers’ Turf kicks off Open Conference

12 hours ago
Santa Rosa tests a debuting Imus while Navy and Army collide in a pair of matches tipped to stir up play at the start of the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference today at the Paco Arena in Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Sotto, Adelaide fall to Melbourne in 5th straight defeat

Sotto, Adelaide fall to Melbourne in 5th straight defeat

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The 36ers fought back from 11 points down in the final salvo to get within two points, 87-89, off of an Antonius Cleveland...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TCC Invitational unveils PGT season with record purse

TCC Invitational unveils PGT season with record purse

37 minutes ago
Featuring an elite cast made up of past winners and/or the Top 30 players in last year’s PGT Order of Merit, the blue-ribbon...
Sports
fbtw
Another 'double' for Baisa in PPS Roxas netfest; Diaz dominates

Another 'double' for Baisa in PPS Roxas netfest; Diaz dominates

50 minutes ago
Baisa proved his exploits in Iloilo last week were no fluke, blasting his way to the 16-U finals with shutout wins over John...
Sports
fbtw
Llover outpoints Canete in Pacquiao-promoted 'Blow-by-Blow'

Llover outpoints Canete in Pacquiao-promoted 'Blow-by-Blow'

1 hour ago
Llover’s unanimous decision over Canete highlighted the 14-fight card staged at the Barangay Mauway Executive Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Kyrgios absence has Australian Open fans worshipping 'Demon'

Kyrgios absence has Australian Open fans worshipping 'Demon'

1 hour ago
With Kyrgios out injured and another popular Australian retired in 2022 champion Ashleigh Barty, Alex de Minaur has emerged...
Sports
fbtw
Saso rebounds with 67, but stays 8 shots adrift in Tournament of Champions

Saso rebounds with 67, but stays 8 shots adrift in Tournament of Champions

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Though she remained eight strokes off the Canadian two-time major champion with a six-under 210 aggregate, Saso stayed on...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with