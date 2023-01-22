^

B. League: Parks, Nagoya win 4th straight; Levanga loses in Ramos return

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 22, 2023 | 9:57am
MANILA, Philippines — Ray Parks Jr. was the lone victor in a sorry Saturday outing for teams with Filipino imports in the Japan B. League.

Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins highlighted an otherwise difficult game day with a 90-71 win over the Ibaraki Robots at the Kamisu Disaster Prevention Arena.

Though Parks struggled from the field, Coty Clarke paced Nagoya to their fourth straight victory to improve to 23-8 for the year with 31 points, 11 boards, and one assist.

Parks finished with only seven points on 2-of-7 shooting to add to his four rebounds, and two assists in 23 minutes as a starter.

Scott Eatherton added 22 points, eight boards, and an assist in the win.

That's where the fortunes end for teams with Pinoy players as Dwight Ramos' return could not tow the Levanga Hokkaido to victory against the Yokohama B-Corsairs, 98-82.

After missing 19 games due to injury, Ramos finally got back into action but struggled mightily as he finished with only two points on a dismal 1-of-8 shooting clip. 

He also had two rebounds and a steal as Hokkaido continues to slump to their 7th straight defeat to fall to 7-24 in the standings.

Shawn Long paced Levanga in the losing effort with 25 markers and nine boards.

Also continuing to struggle are Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes who are now losers of 14 straight contests as they fell to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 108-80, at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena.

Sporting a league-worst record of 4-27, Ravena could not help his team break their slump as he finished with 11 points, one rebound, three asissts, and two steals in 20 minutes of play.

Shota Tsuyama led Susanoo in the rout where they ballooned their lead to as big as 34 points with 29 markers and two assists.

Ravena's younger brother Thirdy also suffered a loss on Saturday as the San-En NeoPhoenix fell flat against the Sunrockers Shibuya in overtime, 103-93.

Thirdy was held down by foul trouble as he finished with only five points and five rebounds in more than 18 minutes of play as a starter.

Kyle O'Quinn topscored for the NeoPhoenix in the losing effort with 26 points, 15 boards, and seven dimes as San-En fell to 15-17.

Matthew Wright's team-high 25 points, meanwhile, could not lead the Kyoto Hannaryz to victory as they were nipped by the Gunma Crane Thunders, 88-81, at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Wright had an all-around game of 25 points, two boards, and four assists but fell short of the win and saw their record drop to 12-19.

Trey Jones led Gunma with 22 markers, seven rebounds, and five dimes in the win.

Carl Tamayo's Ryukyu Golden Kings, for their part, have won back-to-back games as they continue to await the former UP standout. They bested the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 93-82, in overtime.

Over in B2, Jordan Heading takes the honor of being the sole Filipino to win their assignments on Saturday as his Nagasaki Velca nipped the Bambitious Nara, 101-94, at the ROHTO Arena in Nara.

Heading contributed 13 points off of the bench on a 5-of-8 shooting clip along with two boards and an assist for back-to-back victories for the Velca.

They improve their standing to 21-11 for the year.

Meanwhile, Kobe Paras' Altiri Chiba have lost two in a row as they fell to the Ehime Orange Vikings, 79-76, at the Oamishirasato Arena.

Erstwhile leaders in B2, Paras' team now falls to 3rd in the standings with their 25-7 slate.

Paras finished with six points on 2-of-8 shooting in the losing effort.

Also absorbing a close loss is Roosevelt Adams and the Kagawa Five Arrows who fell victim to an escape act by the Koshigaya Alphas, 72-71, in overtime at the Takamatsu City Gymnasium.

Adams finished with nine points, eight boards, and an assist in the loss that dropped their record to 9-23.

In the other game, Greg Slaughter's Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka fell to the Aomori Wat's, 81-75.

Slaughter finished with five points, five boards, one assist, and two blocks. Fukuoka sports a 12-20 record in B2.

