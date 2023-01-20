^

Unbeaten punchers collide in Pacquiao's 'Blow-by-Blow' card

Philstar.com
January 20, 2023 | 7:43pm
Main event fighters Benny Canete (left) and Kenneth Llover, who will clash for the Philippine Boxing Federation bantamweight championship tomorrow, January 21, at Barangay Mauway Executive Sports Complex in Mandaluyong.
Wendell Alinea / MP Promotions

MANILA, Philippines – Blow-by-Blow, the boxing show that launched Manny Pacquiao’s legendary career, returns Saturday) with a 14-fight card at the Barangay Mauway Executive Sports Complex in Mandaluyong City.

The slugfest will be headlined by a 10-round bantamweight clash between Kenneth Llover of the Penalosa Boxing Stable and Benny Canete of the Omega Boxing Stable of Cebu City.

Llover is a rising star with a 7-0 record (with 5 knockouts) while Canete is an equally promising puncher with an identical 7-0 mark (with 6 knockouts).

Four main supporting bouts are also on tap, with Lawrence Dumam-ag of El Tigre Boxing-Mandaluyong taking on Christian Gagarin of the Bebot Elorde Stable of Sucat, Paranaque in a six-round light flyweight duel; and Harry Omac of El Tigre Boxing-Mandaluyong facing Ramcie Mondala of the Bebot Elorde in another light-fly tussle.

The two other chief supporting bouts include those of Antonio Uy of the Marty Elorde Boxing Stable of Sucat, Paranaque against Mac Pescador of the Majestic Boxing Team of Makati in another light-fly encounter; and Jimmy Ramisco Cannu of the JP Boxing Stable of Libis, Quezon City colliding with Richie Cacanog of Tepora Boxing of Cebu in in a bantamweight clash.

Pacquiao himself relaunched Blow-by-Blow last November also in Mandaluyong with Mayor Benjamin Abalos and the eight-division champion at ringside at the Mandaluyong City College.

“This is the continuation of our search for the next Filipino boxing star,” Pacquiao said.

“I revived Blow-by-Blow to give the young fighters a chance to get an opportunity to make it big just like me when I was trying to make my way up,” Pacquiao added.

Pacquiao fought in the Mandaluyong area during his early years as a professional, and it was at the Mandaluyong Gym where the future Hall of Famer scored some of his most unforgettable knockout wins.

