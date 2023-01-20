Quiban limps at the finish, drops to 52nd with 72

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Quiban hobbled at the finish, bogeying four of the last six holes as he blew a three-under card and ended up with a one-over 72 to tumble to joint 52nd in the third round of the Asian Tour Final Qualifying Stage still led by Chinese Wocheng Ye in Hua Hin, Thailand, Friday.

Bouncing back strong from a roller-coaster even-par 71 round in the second round that dropped him to a share of 18th, Quiban looked headed to matching his first round 66 with three birdies in the first 12 holes. But he missed the green and bogeyed the 13th, yielded another stroke on the par-5 No. 15 and failed to regain his bearing and closed out with back-to-back bogeys for a 34-38 at the Lake View Resort and Golf Club’s A/B course.

With a 209 aggregate, the two-time Philippine Golf Tour champion fell way down his target and will need to produce a low round on Saturday to preserve his spot in the Top 70 to advance to the final 18 holes of the five-round elims Sunday.

The top 35 will earn cards for this year’s Asian Tour.

Jhonnel Ababa struck back with a 69 at Lake View’s C/D layout but his even-par 213 total could only lift him to joint 97th, still three strokes below the projected Top 70 even as Justin delos Santos floundered a 72 to fall to a share of 111th at 214.

Ye, meanwhile, zeroed in on the top honors by adding 66 to his earlier rounds of 64 and 65 as he pulled away with a brilliant 18-under 195.

Korean Mingyu Cho sizzled with a 62 but remained four strokes behind at 199 while Dongmin Kim, also from South Korea, and Aussie John Lyras matched 201s after a 63 and 67, respectively.