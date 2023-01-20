^

Sports

Quiban limps at the finish, drops to 52nd with 72

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 20, 2023 | 4:08pm
Quiban limps at the finish, drops to 52nd with 72
Justin Quiban
PGT

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Quiban hobbled at the finish, bogeying four of the last six holes as he blew a three-under card and ended up with a one-over 72 to tumble to joint 52nd in the third round of the Asian Tour Final Qualifying Stage still led by Chinese Wocheng Ye in Hua Hin, Thailand, Friday.

Bouncing back strong from a roller-coaster even-par 71 round in the second round that dropped him to a share of 18th, Quiban looked headed to matching his first round 66 with three birdies in the first 12 holes. But he missed the green and bogeyed the 13th, yielded another stroke on the par-5 No. 15 and failed to regain his bearing and closed out with back-to-back bogeys for a 34-38 at the Lake View Resort and Golf Club’s A/B course.

With a 209 aggregate, the two-time Philippine Golf Tour champion fell way down his target and will need to produce a low round on Saturday to preserve his spot in the Top 70 to advance to the final 18 holes of the five-round elims Sunday.

The top 35 will earn cards for this year’s Asian Tour.

Jhonnel Ababa struck back with a 69 at Lake View’s C/D layout but his even-par 213 total could only lift him to joint 97th, still three strokes below the projected Top 70 even as Justin delos Santos floundered a 72 to fall to a share of 111th at 214.

Ye, meanwhile, zeroed in on the top honors by adding 66 to his earlier rounds of 64 and 65 as he pulled away with a brilliant 18-under 195.

Korean Mingyu Cho sizzled with a 62 but remained four strokes behind at 199 while Dongmin Kim, also from South Korea, and Aussie John Lyras matched 201s after a 63 and 67, respectively.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Meet the woman behind world-class Filipino esports talents

Meet the woman behind world-class Filipino esports talents

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
ECHO’s country manager, Mitch Liwanag, is well known in the Mobile Legends scene, having been part of esports organizations...
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Ronaldo punched but scores twice in Saudi reunion with Messi

Ronaldo punched but scores twice in Saudi reunion with Messi

7 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo recovered from a punch in the face to score twice against Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday in a lively reunion...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto, Adelaide fade in OT vs Brisbane

Sotto, Adelaide fade in OT vs Brisbane

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Antonius Cleveland nailed two free throws late in the fourth quarter to force overtime after the 36ers trailed by as much...
Sports
fbtw
Carl Tamayo further strengthens powerhouse Ryukyu, says Kiefer Ravena

Carl Tamayo further strengthens powerhouse Ryukyu, says Kiefer Ravena

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
As the former UP standout becomes the latest Filipino to ink a deal in the Land of the Rising Sun, the veteran said that Tamayo's...
Sports
fbtw

Finally, a date for Tapales

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
After three postponements and a cancelled purse bid, there is finally a date set for IBF superbantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev’s fourth title defense against Filipino mandatory challenger Marlon Tapales....
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Youth hoops league set to unfurl national finals in San Juan

Youth hoops league set to unfurl national finals in San Juan

By John Bryan Ulanday | 47 minutes ago
Playing true to its goal of championing the local hoops at the grassroots level, the BPBL will feature a total of 25 teams...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee in; Lastimosa, Winston get call up in Gilas pool for last qualifiers window

Brownlee in; Lastimosa, Winston get call up in Gilas pool for last qualifiers window

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Brownlee, who was granted Philippine citizenship just days ago, joins Ginebra teammates Japeth Aguilar, Jamie Malonzo, and...
Sports
fbtw
6 teams duke it out in Ballout Hoops opener

6 teams duke it out in Ballout Hoops opener

2 hours ago
MPBL teams Marikina and Xentro Mall Rizal will get a fitting workout preparing for the new season as they participate in the...
Sports
fbtw
Amit claws out of 0-5 hole, stays alive in women&rsquo;s world 9-ball tiff

Amit claws out of 0-5 hole, stays alive in women’s world 9-ball tiff

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Call Rubilen Amit the Efren "Bata" Reyes of Philippine women's billiards.
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret bound for major Valorant tourney in Brazil

Team Secret bound for major Valorant tourney in Brazil

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
The tournament will feature 30 teams from the three different VCT Leagues — Americas, Pacific and EMEA — as well...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with