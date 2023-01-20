Brownlee in; Lastimosa, Winston get call up in Gilas pool for last qualifiers window

MANILA, Philippines — Newly naturalized Justin Brownlee has been called up to the national team pool for the upcoming window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers set next month.

Brownlee, who was granted Philippine citizenship just days ago, joins Ginebra teammates Japeth Aguilar, Jamie Malonzo and Scottie Thompson in the 24-man pool.

Meanwhile, Adamson standout Jerom Lastimosa gets his first call up for Gilas along with former La Salle gunner Schonny Winston.

Among the youngsters in the pool are Green Archer Kevin Quiambao, and Ateneo commits Mason Amos and Lebron Lopez.

Japan B. League reinforcements Kiefer Ravena, Jordan Heading, Ray Parks Jr., Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, and Carl Tamayo are also part of the pool.

Fresh out of college Ange Kouame has also been called up, along with Adelaide 36ers' Kai Sotto.

Completing the list are PBA players June Mar Fajardo, Raymond Almazan, Arvin Tolentino, Calvin Oftana, RR Pogoy, Chris Newsome and CJ Perez.

Gilas plays Lebanon and Jordan in this window on February 24 and 27, respectively, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

This will be the final set of qualifiers for the national team before the World Cup kicks off in the country and in Japan and Indonesia in August.