6 teams duke it out in Ballout Hoops opener

“This isn’t just for the November window, it’s also looking forward to the 2023 FIBA World Cup,” said Antonio. “For November, we’ll be picking players from San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra and TNT. Depending on PBA approval of a proposed trade, either Troy Rosario or Calvin Oftana will also join, whoever is with TNT at the time of the window.”

Games Saturday

(Marikina Sports Center)

3 p.m. – Xentro Mall Rizal vs ONE4BF

4:30 p.m. – Marikina vs Antipolo

6 p.m. – M7-RPBY vs KalosPh

MANILA, Philippines — MPBL teams Marikina and Xentro Mall Rizal will get a fitting workout preparing for the new season as they participate in the second season of Ballout Hoops, which comes off the wraps on Saturday.

Xentro Mall Rizal and Marikina will lead the six teams seeing action on opening day at the Marikina Sports Complex.

The Golden Coolers of Rizal will take on ONE4BF in the first game of the scheduled triple-header at 3 p.m. while the Shoemasters will battle Antipolo City in the next game at 4:30 p.m.

Rizal will have mainstays Jordan Rios, Aljon Capobres, JBoy Gob and Troy Malilin, but will also bring in new players like former national youth standout Jonas Tibayan, Rodney Fuentes, Patrick Aquino and Jeric Pido.

Hometown Marikina, on the other hand, will take advantage of its crowd support. The Shoemasters will be handled by Elvis Tolentino.

But all eyes will be on celebrity baller Gerald Anderson, who will take center stage to lead KalosPh, which will face M7-RPBY in the main game at 6 p.m.

A solid ball player, Anderson played for different teams in the MPBL and in fact led the league in steals in one season.

Defending champion MPAMS-San Mateo won’t be joining this season following the appointment of its active consultant, John Kallos, as the new coach of San Sebastian in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, which means a new champion will be crowned by the end of the tournament.

AMA University, runner-up in the inaugural staging of the tournament, and University of Makati, which also made a deep run to the playoffs last season, are the two school-based squads taking part in the tournament.