^

Sports

Team Secret bound for major Valorant tourney in Brazil

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 20, 2023 | 1:05pm
Team Secret bound for major Valorant tourney in Brazil

MANILA, Philippines — Riot Games' popular first-person shooting game is opening its revamped esports season with its biggest tournament yet, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) LOCK//IN happening at São Paulo, Brazil's indoor sporting arena Ginásio do Ibirapuera from February 13 to March 4.

The tournament will feature 30 teams from the three different VCT Leagues — Americas, Pacific and EMEA — as well as two invited teams from China competing in a single-elimination format (all matches will be best-of-three maps).

The Philippine representatives under the Pacific League, Team Secret, is assigned in Group Omega and will see action at 1 a.m. on February 23 (Manila time) and against Netherland's Team Liquid, one of Europe's top teams that has had a perfect attendance in Valorant Champions. If Team Secret prevails, it will face the winner of the clash between Ukraine's NAVI Esports and Argentina's KRU Esports on 1 a.m. February 26.

Indonesia’s RRQ, which boasts three Filipinos in its roster, is also in Group Omega and will face Turkey’s FUT Esports at 4 a.m. on February 24.

Last September, Riot Games' announced the revamped format of the Valorant Champions Tour. Instead of the past circuit tournaments in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America and other countries, the tour is now divided into three leagues, each with 10 teams competing with a tenure of two years.

Teams that perform well in their respective leagues will earn places in VCT's global tournaments: Valorant Masters and Valorant Champions, while other squads not yet part of the leagues can do so by Ascension tournaments in their respective Challenger circuits with VCT targeting a total number of teams per league increasing from 30 to 42 by 2027.

Team Secret reached the quarterfinals during the 2021 Valorant Champions, ruling the Philippine qualifiers and reaching the Southeast Asia knockouts thrice. A slow start in 2022 saw the squad miss the 2022 world tournament by just a few points.

Upon finishing LOCK//IN, Team Secret will compete in the Pacific League of VCT in April to qualify for Valorant Masters happening in Tokyo, Japan in June.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Meet the woman behind world-class Filipino esports talents

Meet the woman behind world-class Filipino esports talents

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
ECHO’s country manager, Mitch Liwanag, is well known in the Mobile Legends scene, having been part of esports organizations...
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Robinson is La Salle&rsquo;s new coach

Robinson is La Salle’s new coach

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
From a list of eight top candidates, Topex Robinson emerged as the choice to be the next coach of the La Salle Green Arc...
Sports
fbtw

Finally, a date for Tapales

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
After three postponements and a cancelled purse bid, there is finally a date set for IBF superbantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev’s fourth title defense against Filipino mandatory challenger Marlon Tapales....
Sports
fbtw
Ronaldo punched but scores twice in Saudi reunion with Messi

Ronaldo punched but scores twice in Saudi reunion with Messi

4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo recovered from a punch in the face to score twice against Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday in a lively reunion...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle appoints Topex Robinson as new Green Archers coach

La Salle appoints Topex Robinson as new Green Archers coach

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
There’s a new captain of the ship in Taft.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Team Secret bound for major Valorant tourney in Brazil

Team Secret bound for major Valorant tourney in Brazil

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
The tournament will feature 30 teams from the three different VCT Leagues — Americas, Pacific and EMEA — as well...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Reigning NCAA MVP Mycah Go out for Benilde's volleyball season due to injury

Report: Reigning NCAA MVP Mycah Go out for Benilde's volleyball season due to injury

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Go, who keyed Benilde's sweep to the title in Season 97, was reported to have suffered a torn ACL among other injuries according...
Sports
fbtw
Fiery frontside windup puts Saso back in early hunt

Fiery frontside windup puts Saso back in early hunt

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Yuka Saso turned a shaky backside start into a scorching frontside finish, coming away with a two-under 70 for joint sev...
Sports
fbtw
Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Roshn league matches to be shown in Philippines

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Roshn league matches to be shown in Philippines

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo' Al Nassr matches will be shown here in the Philippines beginning Monday, January 23.
Sports
fbtw
Carl Tamayo further strengthens powerhouse Ryukyu, says Kiefer Ravena

Carl Tamayo further strengthens powerhouse Ryukyu, says Kiefer Ravena

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
As the former UP standout becomes the latest Filipino to ink a deal in the Land of the Rising Sun, the veteran said that Tamayo's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with