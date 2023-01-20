Report: Reigning NCAA MVP Mycah Go out for Benilde's volleyball season due to injury

MANILA, Philippines — The title retention bid of the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers for the NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball tournament took a hit on Friday as it was confirmed that reigning Most Valuable Player Mycah Go will be out for the season.

Go, who keyed Benilde's sweep to the title in Season 97, was reported to have suffered a torn ACL among other injuries according to league partner GMA.

The open hitter is also said to undergo surgery this afternoon for the injury.

"Yes, I will not be playing for this season. I tore my ACL," GMA Integrated News quoted Go as saying.

According to the report, Go went down with the injury during a tuneup game over the weekend.

While Go will surely be missed by the Lady Blazers in their title quest, she remained confident in her teammates' abilities to hold their ground in her absence.

"May tiwala naman ako sa kanila. Andiyan naman 'yung eagerness din nila manalo," said the third year hitter.

The Lady Blazers begin their journey in Season 98 without Go when the tournament opens on February 18.