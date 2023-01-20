^

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Roshn league matches to be shown in Philippines

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 20, 2023 | 10:57am
Cristiano Ronaldo

MANILA, Philippines – The Al Nassr matches of Portuguese footballer and one of the world’s best of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo, will be shown here in the Philippines beginning Monday, January 23, at 1:30 a.m. on the Premier Sports Channel (on Skycable and Cignal) as well as the TapGo TV application.

After leaving Juventus to return to his old club in Manchester United, Ronaldo had a great start but events ended rather badly when he feuded with the managers and teammates. That meant an exit mid-season. And the Saudi club quickly snapped him up for reportedly more than $200 million a year in a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Al Nassr’s Instagram account that had 860,000 followers prior to Ronaldo’s arrival now counts over 12 million followers. Their Facebook account also jumped to over 2.2 million followers.

Ronaldo will be joining a talented al Nassr squad that includes Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca, Argentine playmaker Pity Martinez, and Colombian goalkeeper David Osipina, who once tended the sticks of Arsenal in the Premier League and Napoli in the Italian Serie A. On defense they have Brazilian Luis Gustavo and Ivory Coast player Ghislain Konan.

With 13 matches played, Al Nassr is atop the 16-team Roshn Saudi League with a 9-3-1 slate. Yet they only lead Al-Hilal, the defending champions who are currently the second place squad at 8-5-1 by only a point, 30-29.

Al Nassr finished third last season with a 19-4-7 record.

