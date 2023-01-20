^

Carl Tamayo further strengthens powerhouse Ryukyu, says Kiefer Ravena

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 20, 2023 | 10:47am
Carl Tamayo further strengthens powerhouse Ryukyu, says Kiefer Ravena
Kiefer Ravena (right) and Carl Tamayo
UAAP / B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Shiga Lakes' Kiefer Ravena believes that the addition of Carl Tamayo to Japan B. League powerhouse Ryukyu Golden Kings will only make last season's runners-up even more difficult to face.

As the former UP standout becomes the latest Filipino to ink a deal in the Land of the Rising Sun, the veteran said that Tamayo's skills will be a big advantage to the 5th-place Golden Kings.

"It feels like the strong gets stronger," Ravena told the Philippine media during an online interview last weekend.

"We all know Ryukyu is a strong team, and with Carl's addition, he will help them a lot," he added.

Tamayo, who still had three years of eligibility left with the Fighting Maroons, opted to take his talents to the Golden Kings, who previously had Jay Washington as one of their Asian imports in the squad.

Despite his young age, the UAAP champion has proven his skills in leading the Fighting Maroons to back-to-back finals appearances. In his rookie year, he was also a key cog in winning UP's first title in the UAAP in almost four decades.

No stranger to seeing talented players, Ravena said that he expects Tamayo to strut his stuff well overseas.

"He's a versatile player, he plays inside and outside and he wants to win, play overseas and he's a welcome addition to Filipino players overseas," said Ravena.

"We're very proud."

Ryukyu currently holds a 22-8 slate for the season as they wait for Tamayo's clearance to see action for them in the second half of the tournament.

