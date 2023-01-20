Sotto, Adelaide fade in OT vs Brisbane

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers could not finish the job against the Brisbane Bullets as they suffered a 106-101 overtime loss in the 2022-23 NBL season at the Nissan Arena on Thursday.

Antonius Cleveland nailed two free throws late in the fourth quarter to force overtime after the 36ers trailed by as much as six points in the final period.

But a crucial 8-1 run in the extra period off an Andrew White III floater gave Brisbane a five-point advantage, 99-94, with 1:51 left.

Though a Cleveland and-one conversion had Adelaide within one, 99-98, with 1:21 ticks remaining, a personal 5-0 run by Jason Cadee doomed Adelaide as time eventually went against them.

Sotto finished with nine points, seven boards and two blocks in almost 16 minutes of play as a starter.

Anthony Drmic top-scored in the losing effort for the 11-13 Adelaide with 20 points, six boards and two assists.

Cleveland added 18 markers, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.

Tyler Johnson paced Brisbane, who improved to 7-17, with 27 points, six rebounds and three assists.