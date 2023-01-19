^

Charity Chairman's Cup tees off Friday

Philstar.com
January 19, 2023 | 8:37pm
MANILA, Philippines – The Charity Chairman’s Cup of the Camp John Hay Golf Club fires off Friday with around 200 expected to slug it out in the 18-hole event spread over two days at the well-manicured Baguio layout.

Club chairman Bob Sobrepeña will be among the players who will vie for tons of prizes and various trophies in the event presented by the Manor and Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay and Le Chef.

Emirates, Pugad, Golforce Inc., Toyota, CJH Dev. Co., Arnold Tolding, Bishop Carito J. Cenzon Foundation, MRT Dev. Co., Poblador Bautista & Reyes Law Offices, Baguio Country Club, Forest Hills, Douglas Rufino, Federal Manament and Maintenance, Warbird Security, Tee Sports Gear, Escala Tagaytay, Sherwood Hills, Manila Southwoods, Eagle Rides, MSW Seniors Chapter, Srixon Cobra Puma, Vespa, Mario's, Rizgolf, Amare La Cucina, Lafayette, Sahuna, Valley Golf and Hill Station are the other sponsors.

