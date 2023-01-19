Charity Chairman's Cup tees off Friday

MANILA, Philippines – The Charity Chairman’s Cup of the Camp John Hay Golf Club fires off Friday with around 200 expected to slug it out in the 18-hole event spread over two days at the well-manicured Baguio layout.

Club chairman Bob Sobrepeña will be among the players who will vie for tons of prizes and various trophies in the event presented by the Manor and Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay and Le Chef.

