Quiban wavers but safely makes cut; Delos Santos, Ababa also advance

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 19, 2023 | 8:34pm
MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban survived a topsy-turvy round coming off a brilliant first round 66, scrambling with an even par 71 to make the first cut in the grueling Asian Tour Final Qualifying Stage still paced by Chinese Wocheng Ye in Hua Hin, Thailand Thursday night.

Quiban actually recovered big from a wobbly one-over backside 36 start at the par-71 Lake View Resort and Golf Club’s A/B course with an eagle on the par-5 second hole. But he fumbled with two bogeys against a birdie in the next four holes en route to a 35 and a 71 for a two-day aggregate of five-under 137.

Though he dropped from joint eighth to a share of 16th and fell behind by eight strokes off Ye, who followed up his 64 with a 65 for a 129, the Filipino ace safely advanced, along with Justin delos Santos and Jhonnel Ababa, after the top 140 and ties moved to the next two rounds of the 90-hole elims.

The top 70 and ties after 72 holes will play in the decisive final round with the top 35 gaining cards for this year’s Asian Tour set to kick off in Saudi Arabia next month.

Delos Santos also mixed four birdies against the same number of bogeys to submit a second straight 71 for a 142 and a share of 97th while Ababa likewise matched par 71 to join the big group of 142 scorers, who survived the first cut.

Ira Alido also put in a 71 but failed to advance with a 146, along with Zanieboy Gialon, who pooled a 151 after a 73.

