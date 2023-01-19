^

Acaylar opens Filipino pugs' Asian U22 boxing campaign with win

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 19, 2023 | 3:02pm
Acaylar opens Filipino pugs' Asian U22 boxing campaign with win

MANILA, Philippines — Jericho Acaylar repulsed Tajikistan’s Khusravkhon Rakhimov, 4-1, Wednesday night to jumpstart the Philippines’ medal bid in the ASBC Asian U22 Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

Acaylar, who saw action in the Asian Junior Championships in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates four years ago, needed a strong start and a mightier finish to make up for a lackluster second-round effort in disposing the taller, bigger Rakhimov, also a veteran internationalist.

When it was over, Acaylar gained the nod of four of the five judges, who all scored it 29-28, while the only other one went to Rakhimov, 29-28, to claim the win in his featherweight bout.

“He (Acaylar) had a strong first round then he had a hard time dealing with the Tajik’s assertiveness in the second round,” said Association of the Boxing Alliances of the Philippines secretary-general and executive director Marcus Manalo.

“Good thing he was able to regain control and landed clear, strong punches in the third round, which sealed the win for him.”

“He’s a good, young talent and we expect him to go to the medal rounds in this tournament,” he added.

Acaylar’s triumph made up for a painful defeat by countryman Mervin Lucky Alcober to Asian Youth bronze winner Enkhtur Tegshjargal of Mongolia, 4-1, in their lightweight duel.

The country’s women’s bets, minimumweight Althea Shine Pores and light flytMariel Talandrata, were battling Thai Thipsatcha Yodwaree and Kazakh Moldir Toikova, respectively, at press time with hopes of advancing to the next round.

Mark Lester Durens, the country’s best bet after snaring a bronze in the ASBC Asian Elite Championships in Dubai two years ago, is also entered along with Aaron Judo Bado (men’s 51kg), Flint Jara (men’s 54kg) and Mark Ashley Fajardo (men’s 63.5kg) in this event that drew a total of 149 pugs — 95 men and 54 women — across the region.

