World Cup-bound Filipinas to beef up youth pool with local, US tryouts

MANILA, Philippines — The groundwork is being set for the future of the Philippine women's national football team as the Philippine Football Federation has announced multiple tryout dates for the Fillipinas youth teams later this month.

Aiming to ride the momentum of the Filipinas' historic rise, to be capped off by an appearance at the FIFA Women's World Cup later this year, the PFF will look for young talent in the Philippines and abroad to mold the next generation of football stars for the country.

The Filipinas' Under-20 and Under-17 squads will seek new talent in California in the US and across different cities in the Philippines.

From January 20-22, the team will be at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California to scout players with Filipino blood and with a Philippine passport born not before 2004.

Meanwhile, from January 26-28, scouts will be making rounds in Carmona, Davao and Cebu for local players who also have their Philippine passports on hand.

Interested athletes can check out the details of the tryouts and how to register on the team's Facebook pages.

The Filipinas are currently gearing up for European action in the 2023 Pinatar Cup in Spain next month as they continue their preparations for the Women's World Cup.

Also set on the calendar for international competition for the 2022 AFF Women's Champions before the World Cup are the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in April, and the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May.