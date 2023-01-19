^

Baisa targets PPS repeat in Roxas City

January 19, 2023 | 1:21pm
MANILA, Philippines — Vince Baisa seeks to match his surprise two-title feat in Iloilo last week, but this time as a seeded entry in the boys’ 16- and 18-U divisions of the PPS-PEPP Gov. F. Castro national juniors tennis championships, which got under way at the Villareal Stadium courts in Roxas City, Capiz Thursday.

The unranked Baisa stunned the fancied bets to score a “double” in the recent Dinagyang Festival event, enabling him to earn ranking points and gain the No. 2 seeding behind No. 1 Vince Serna in the premier side of this week’s Group 2 tournament serving as the third leg of a season-long junior circuit presented by Dunlop.

The Puerto Princesa City, Palawan find is also ranked No. 3 in 16-U play top-billed by Reign Maravilla and Ian Ituriaga, while Gabrio Serillo and Rafael Santiago lead the boys’ 14-U cast in the week-long tournament of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Serillo, one of the winners in the circuit’s kickoff tournament, the Masters Top 8 in Negros Occidental two weeks ago, headlines the 12-U field that includes Bjorn Castigador, Francisco de Juan and Prince Crisosto, while Andre Mejia, Naeem Serillo, Crisosto and de Juan are tipped to dispute the 10-U trophy in the event sponsored by Gov. Fredenil Castro with support from sports coordinator Matty Viterbo and consultant Atty. Rudy Alba.

Meanwhile, the host city will resume its free (tennis) training/clinic sessions, which is open to all, including beginners, in its commitment to help develop the sport and keep the youngsters busy and away from gadgets, according to tournament organizer Bobby Mangunay. For details, contact 0915-4046464.

Action in the girls’ side is also expected to be fierce with Abigail Aguirre, Jana Diaz, Princess Tana and Aleeva Suave all primed for the 18-U battle. Diaz, Suace and Tana, along with Louraine Jallorina, also loom as the players to watch in the 16-U division.

Jallorina also gains the top seeding in 14-U play with Diana Alcarde, Claire Fungo, Aramae Mostrero, Joy Marquez and Ysabelle Cordovero joining the title hunt. Alcarde, Fungo and Marquez also banner the 12-U class with Donarose Olavides also out to stir up play in the tournament backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

