^

Sports

Kobe Paras credits better environment for resurgent B. League season with Altiri Chiba

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 19, 2023 | 11:13am
Kobe Paras credits better environment for resurgent B. League season with Altiri Chiba
Kobe Paras
B. League

MANILA, Philippines – Kobe Paras' second year playing professionally in Japan is getting better compared to a lackluster rookie year as he finds himself flourishing with B2 side Altiri Chiba for the 2022-23 season.

Coming off a sorry season with the Niigata Albirex BB in Divison 1 last year, Paras' play is looking much more consistent with his new team.

During the league's All-Star break, where Paras joined his fellow Filipino imports in an exhibition game with a selection team of the B. League's local stars, the former UP standout credited his great flow to the general situation that he is in.

"For now, the situation I'm in is very good. My team has been, you know, on a roll, we've been on a winning streak and it's just a great feeling compared to last year. And, you know, I get to enjoy being with new players and being in a different league basically in the B2," said Paras.

With a new slate in Division 2, Paras said that there was much growth in himself both on and off the court.

Having opened up about his struggles in the past, the second-generation basketball star is treathing everything as a blessing.

"So, you know, it feels good, and I felt like I've grown as a player just because I've learned things about myself that you know, I never knew I had. I learned how to cook more stuff, I learned to take the train and get to know other locals so it just feels freeing and right now, what I'm experiencing is such a blessing," he said.

Despite his life as a professional basketball star away from family being far from easy, Paras looks to the country's modern day heroes in Overseas Filipino Workers.

Aware of how OFWs continue to sacrifice for their families, Paras makes sure to be grateful for where he is now and looks to give a show to Filipinos who can catch him live there in the Land of the Rising Sun.

"I can only imagine what the other Filipino OFWs have to go through. So whatever I go through, isn't as hard as what the other Filipinos go through on the daily so I'm just grateful for what I have and what I'm able to do right now," he said.

Through 30 games, Paras and Chiba find themselves atop the standings in B2 with a 25-5 slate.

Eyeing a spot in the top division, Paras and his team will look to continue their roll in the second half of the long season ahead.

BASKETBALL

JAPAN B.LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
KBL: Abando shows out vs pal Abarrientos, leads Anyang to victory over Ulsan

KBL: Abando shows out vs pal Abarrientos, leads Anyang to victory over Ulsan

By Luisa Morales | 7 days ago
The visitors came up big as Abando erupted for 20 points, three boards, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 30 minutes...
Sports
fbtw
Utah's Clarkson grateful to Filipinos fans for NBA All-Star push

Utah's Clarkson grateful to Filipinos fans for NBA All-Star push

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
As Salt Lake City is set to host the festivities, there has been a concerted effort from Filipino fans, as well as Filipino-Americans...
Sports
fbtw
'I was ready for this': Jordan Clarkson eases into Jazz starting role

'I was ready for this': Jordan Clarkson eases into Jazz starting role

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Having been known for bringing energy off the bench — even winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 — Clarkson's...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings itch for more

Gin Kings itch for more

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Seven PBA titles in the last 15 conferences and still, Barangay Ginebra is hungry for more.
Sports
fbtw
Bay Area's Nicholson promises to bounce back in EASL

Bay Area's Nicholson promises to bounce back in EASL

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Injured Bay Area import Andrew Nicholson vows to return spewing hotter flames when the Dragons take their act to the East...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meet the woman behind world-class Filipino esports talents

Meet the woman behind world-class Filipino esports talents

By Michelle Lojo | 20 minutes ago
ECHO’s country manager, Mitch Liwanag, is well known in the Mobile Legends scene, having been part of esports organizations...
Sports
fbtw
Kobe Paras credits better environment for resurgent B. League season with Altiri Chiba

Kobe Paras credits better environment for resurgent B. League season with Altiri Chiba

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Coming off a sorry season with the Niigata Albirex BB in Divison 1 last year, Paras' play is looking much more consistent...
Sports
fbtw
MMA legend Shogun Rua: A win for my retirement fight in UFC 283&nbsp;

MMA legend Shogun Rua: A win for my retirement fight in UFC 283 

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
A 22-year career in mixed martial arts is coming to an end. For 41-year-old Brazilian Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, UFC...
Sports
fbtw
SMB 3x3 eyes back-to-back

SMB 3x3 eyes back-to-back

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
With the same winning quartet, San Miguel Beer aims to make it two in a row in Leg 2 of the PBA 3x3 Season 2 Third Conference...
Sports
fbtw

WNCAA back in full swing

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
The Women’s National Collegiate Athletics Association of the Philippines opens shop Saturday at St. Scholastica’s College in Manila, ending a long hiatus of face-to-face tournaments due to the pand...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with