Kobe Paras credits better environment for resurgent B. League season with Altiri Chiba

MANILA, Philippines – Kobe Paras' second year playing professionally in Japan is getting better compared to a lackluster rookie year as he finds himself flourishing with B2 side Altiri Chiba for the 2022-23 season.

Coming off a sorry season with the Niigata Albirex BB in Divison 1 last year, Paras' play is looking much more consistent with his new team.

During the league's All-Star break, where Paras joined his fellow Filipino imports in an exhibition game with a selection team of the B. League's local stars, the former UP standout credited his great flow to the general situation that he is in.

"For now, the situation I'm in is very good. My team has been, you know, on a roll, we've been on a winning streak and it's just a great feeling compared to last year. And, you know, I get to enjoy being with new players and being in a different league basically in the B2," said Paras.

With a new slate in Division 2, Paras said that there was much growth in himself both on and off the court.

Having opened up about his struggles in the past, the second-generation basketball star is treathing everything as a blessing.

"So, you know, it feels good, and I felt like I've grown as a player just because I've learned things about myself that you know, I never knew I had. I learned how to cook more stuff, I learned to take the train and get to know other locals so it just feels freeing and right now, what I'm experiencing is such a blessing," he said.

Despite his life as a professional basketball star away from family being far from easy, Paras looks to the country's modern day heroes in Overseas Filipino Workers.

Aware of how OFWs continue to sacrifice for their families, Paras makes sure to be grateful for where he is now and looks to give a show to Filipinos who can catch him live there in the Land of the Rising Sun.

"I can only imagine what the other Filipino OFWs have to go through. So whatever I go through, isn't as hard as what the other Filipinos go through on the daily so I'm just grateful for what I have and what I'm able to do right now," he said.

Through 30 games, Paras and Chiba find themselves atop the standings in B2 with a 25-5 slate.

Eyeing a spot in the top division, Paras and his team will look to continue their roll in the second half of the long season ahead.