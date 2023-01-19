MMA legend Shogun Rua: A win for my retirement fight in UFC 283

MANILA, Philippines – A 22-year career in mixed martial arts is coming to an end. For 41-year-old Brazilian Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, UFC 283 will be his last.

And the big numbered UFC event will take him home to Brazil, where his journey began on the eighth of November 2002, when his kick-knocked out Rafael Freitas in the very first round.

Rua has since amassed a 27-13-1 record but is coming off two consecutive losses, including a split decision to Ovince Saint Preux in May of last year, which forced him to get into the octagon one final time.

The one-time UFC light heavyweight champion is gunning for a win for two reasons.

“I would like to end my career on a winning note,” he told this writer in an interview Thursday morning all the way from Rio de Janeiro. A win would also give Rua a winning record in the UFC, where he is currently 9-9-1.

And second, “This is for the younger ones who never saw me fight.”

Since 2015, Rua has fought sparingly — once a year — as injuries took its toll. He did fight twice in 2020 and earned a split. The front end a third straight win. But then came the back-to-back losses.

Rua has no regrets. This 2023, the UFC’s 30th anniversary year, the Brazilian is just glad to have made it this far when so many have fallen by the wayside.



“It is an honor to have fought in the UFC, but my time is almost done.”

He will be facing Ukrainian Ihor Potieria (19-3-0) in UFC 283 on Sunday, January 22. The Ukrainian is 15 years his junior, although Potieria is coming off a loss in his UFC debut to Romanian Nicolae Negumereanu, who knocked him out in the second round last July 2022.

Rua knows what Potieria is thinking because the Brazilian lost his very first fight in the UFC at UFC 76 back in 2007 where Forrest Griffin submitted him in the third round. Rua bounced back with a win in his next UFC outing against Mark Coleman so he knows Portieria will look to do the same.

“The young fighters will want to make a name for themselves by retiring veterans like me,” noted Rua. “You understand that this is a fight and I am not going to let that happen.”

“I will go out and give it my best, especially for my family, the UFC fans, and Brazilians. I have been provided the best scenario to go out — at home — now we just have to make it happen.”

UFC 283 will be televised in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV application.