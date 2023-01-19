^

Sports

MMA legend Shogun Rua: A win for my retirement fight in UFC 283 

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 19, 2023 | 10:29am
MMA legend Shogun Rua: A win for my retirement fight in UFC 283Â 
Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (left) raises his hands after a victory over Antônio Rogério Nogueira in UFC 174 on July 26, 2020.
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – A 22-year career in mixed martial arts is coming to an end. For 41-year-old Brazilian Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, UFC 283 will be his last.

And the big numbered UFC event will take him home to Brazil, where his journey began on the eighth of November 2002, when his kick-knocked out Rafael Freitas in the very first round.

Rua has since amassed a 27-13-1 record but is coming off two consecutive losses, including a split decision to Ovince Saint Preux in May of last year, which forced him to get into the octagon one final time.

The one-time UFC light heavyweight champion is gunning for a win for two reasons.

“I would like to end my career on a winning note,” he told this writer in an interview Thursday morning all the way from Rio de Janeiro. A win would also give Rua a winning record in the UFC, where he is currently 9-9-1.

And second, “This is for the younger ones who never saw me fight.”

Since 2015, Rua has fought sparingly — once a year — as injuries took its toll. He did fight twice in 2020 and earned a split. The front end a third straight win. But then came the back-to-back losses. 

Rua has no regrets. This 2023, the UFC’s 30th anniversary year, the Brazilian is just glad to have made it this far when so many have fallen by the wayside.
 
“It is an honor to have fought in the UFC, but my time is almost done.”

He will be facing Ukrainian Ihor Potieria (19-3-0) in UFC 283 on Sunday, January 22. The Ukrainian is 15 years his junior, although Potieria is coming off a loss in his UFC debut to Romanian Nicolae Negumereanu, who knocked him out in the second round last July 2022.

Rua knows what Potieria is thinking because the Brazilian lost his very first fight in the UFC at UFC 76 back in 2007 where Forrest Griffin submitted him in the third round. Rua bounced back with a win in his next UFC outing against Mark Coleman so he knows Portieria will look to do the same.

“The young fighters will want to make a name for themselves by retiring veterans like me,” noted Rua. “You understand that this is a fight and I am not going to let that happen.”

“I will go out and give it my best, especially for my family, the UFC fans, and Brazilians. I have been provided the best scenario to go out — at home — now we just have to make it happen.”

UFC 283 will be televised in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV application.

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
KBL: Abando shows out vs pal Abarrientos, leads Anyang to victory over Ulsan

KBL: Abando shows out vs pal Abarrientos, leads Anyang to victory over Ulsan

By Luisa Morales | 7 days ago
The visitors came up big as Abando erupted for 20 points, three boards, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 30 minutes...
Sports
fbtw
Utah's Clarkson grateful to Filipinos fans for NBA All-Star push

Utah's Clarkson grateful to Filipinos fans for NBA All-Star push

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
As Salt Lake City is set to host the festivities, there has been a concerted effort from Filipino fans, as well as Filipino-Americans...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings itch for more

Gin Kings itch for more

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Seven PBA titles in the last 15 conferences and still, Barangay Ginebra is hungry for more.
Sports
fbtw
LA in tears after win

LA in tears after win

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra’s court general LA Tenorio broke out in tears and wept on his wife Chesca’s shoulder right after...
Sports
fbtw
'I was ready for this': Jordan Clarkson eases into Jazz starting role

'I was ready for this': Jordan Clarkson eases into Jazz starting role

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Having been known for bringing energy off the bench — even winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 — Clarkson's...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Brownlee, nationals reassemble Monday

Brownlee, nationals reassemble Monday

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas likely to be reinforced by aces from PBA heavyweights TNT, Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel Beer – will...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn pitches training camp in US, Japan

Hidilyn pitches training camp in US, Japan

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Reigning world champion weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo will train in the United States and Japan this year as she hunts...
Sports
fbtw
Miranda takes FEU coaching rein, Abarrientos is consultant

Miranda takes FEU coaching rein, Abarrientos is consultant

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Former Tamaraw and long-time assistant coach Dennis “Denok” Miranda has been named as the new Far Eastern University...
Sports
fbtw
Swaggy P open to play in PBA

Swaggy P open to play in PBA

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
The man called Swaggy P said yesterday he’s open to play in the PBA Governors Cup where the import height limit is under...
Sports
fbtw
SMB 3x3 eyes back-to-back

SMB 3x3 eyes back-to-back

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
With the same winning quartet, San Miguel Beer aims to make it two in a row in Leg 2 of the PBA 3x3 Season 2 Third Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with