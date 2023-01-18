Quiban off to fiery start in Asian Tour final elims

This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on February 24, 2022 shows Philippines' Justin Quiban playing a shot during round one of the Royal's Cup golf tournament in Kanchanaburi.

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban blitzed the Lake View Resort and Golf Club’s CD course’s backside with five birdies as he fired a five-under 66 in a blistering start to an Asian Tour card bid in the AT Final Qualifying School in Hua Hin, Thailand on Wednesday.

He actually stepped up his game after a mediocre two-birdie, one-bogey card at the front of the par-71 layout, one of the two courses hosting the grueling five-round competition where the top 35 from the starting field of 234 will earn Tour cards this year, beginning with the rich Saudi International on February 2-5.

Quiban strung up three straight birdies from No. 11 and bounced back from a bogey mishap on the par-5 15th with closing back-to-back birdies for a 34-32 that put him at provisional joint third with half of the field still to complete play at presstime.

Zimbabwe’s Benjamin Smith put in a solid 64 to wrest a one-shot clubhouse lead over South African MJ Viljoen, who also came up with a flawless 65 spiked by a five birdie-string from No. 3.

Aussie Nick Voke and Ahmad Baig of Pakistan matched Quiban’s 66.

Meanwhile, Japan Tour campaigner Justin delos Santos settled for a two-birdie, two-bogey card for a 71 and was way down at tied 91st, while Jhonnel Ababa groped with a two-over 73 and Ira Alido and Zanieboy Gialon limped with 75 and 78, respectively.