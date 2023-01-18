^

Sports

Quiban off to fiery start in Asian Tour final elims

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 18, 2023 | 4:12pm
Quiban off to fiery start in Asian Tour final elims
This handout from the Asian Tour taken and released on February 24, 2022 shows Philippines' Justin Quiban playing a shot during round one of the Royal's Cup golf tournament in Kanchanaburi.
Paul Lakatos / Asian Tour / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Justin Quiban blitzed the Lake View Resort and Golf Club’s CD course’s backside with five birdies as he fired a five-under 66 in a blistering start to an Asian Tour card bid in the AT Final Qualifying School in Hua Hin, Thailand on Wednesday.

He actually stepped up his game after a mediocre two-birdie, one-bogey card at the front of the par-71 layout, one of the two courses hosting the grueling five-round competition where the top 35 from the starting field of 234 will earn Tour cards this year, beginning with the rich Saudi International on February 2-5.

Quiban strung up three straight birdies from No. 11 and bounced back from a bogey mishap on the par-5 15th with closing back-to-back birdies for a 34-32 that put him at provisional joint third with half of the field still to complete play at presstime.

Zimbabwe’s Benjamin Smith put in a solid 64 to wrest a one-shot clubhouse lead over South African MJ Viljoen, who also came up with a flawless 65 spiked by a five birdie-string from No. 3.

Aussie Nick Voke and Ahmad Baig of Pakistan matched Quiban’s 66.

Meanwhile, Japan Tour campaigner Justin delos Santos settled for a two-birdie, two-bogey card for a 71 and was way down at tied 91st, while Jhonnel Ababa groped with a two-over 73 and Ira Alido and Zanieboy Gialon limped with 75 and 78, respectively.

GOLF

JUSTIN QUIBAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LA in tears after win

LA in tears after win

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra’s court general LA Tenorio broke out in tears and wept on his wife Chesca’s shoulder right after...
Sports
fbtw
Brief break for Bay Area

Brief break for Bay Area

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The Bay Area Dragons will take an eight-day break after closing out their first-ever competition with a runner-up finish in...
Sports
fbtw
KBL: Abando shows out vs pal Abarrientos, leads Anyang to victory over Ulsan

KBL: Abando shows out vs pal Abarrientos, leads Anyang to victory over Ulsan

By Luisa Morales | 6 days ago
The visitors came up big as Abando erupted for 20 points, three boards, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 30 minutes...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-FEU guard Denok Miranda named Tamaraws men's basketball coach

Ex-FEU guard Denok Miranda named Tamaraws men's basketball coach

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Miranda, who has served as an assistant for Racela since 2018, was announced as the head tactician of the Tamaraws on Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Three-team trade moves Justin Chua from NLEX to TNT

Three-team trade moves Justin Chua from NLEX to TNT

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Chua, who played for the Road Warriors since the 2021 Governor's Cup, had been with TNT briefly before in 2017 but only played...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nadal 'destroyed mentally' as injury curse strikes again

Nadal 'destroyed mentally' as injury curse strikes again

1 hour ago
Rafael Nadal said he was "destroyed mentally" after slumping out of the Australian Open with a second-round defeat Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group coach Charles Tiu cites gradually building team chemistry

Strong Group coach Charles Tiu cites gradually building team chemistry

1 hour ago
Even with only a few practices, Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu is already pleased with what he’s been seeing so...
Sports
fbtw
WNCAA resumes face-to-face competitions

WNCAA resumes face-to-face competitions

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Stuck to stage virtual events in the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions, the country’s foremost athletics association...
Sports
fbtw
Keen on winning Paris Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz to train in US, Japan

Keen on winning Paris Olympic gold, Hidilyn Diaz to train in US, Japan

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Diaz-Naranjo, who snared a golden treble in the World Championships in Bogota, Colombia a month ago, has already embraced...
Sports
fbtw
'I was ready for this': Jordan Clarkson eases into Jazz starting role

'I was ready for this': Jordan Clarkson eases into Jazz starting role

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Having been known for bringing energy off the bench — even winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 — Clarkson's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with