Three-team trade moves Justin Chua from NLEX to TNT

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Chua is heading to the TNT Tropang Giga after a short stint with the NLEX Road Warriors after the PBA approved on Wedneday a three-team trade.

Chua, who played for the Road Warriors since the 2021 Governor's Cup, had been with TNT briefly before in 2017 but only played four games for them before being sent to the Phoenix Fuel Masters where he has spent most of his PBA career.

TNT acquired Chua from Phoenix after the Fuel Masters traded Jake Pascual and Sean Anthony to the Road Warriors in exchange for Chua.

Also heading to TNT in the same process of trades is Paul Varilla; while Phoenix will also be taking NLEX's 2022 (48th season) highest second round pick.

In exchange for Chua and Varilla, TNT is sending JJ Alejandro, Raul Soyud its their 2026 (52nd season) second round draft pick.

With their latest additions, the Tropang Giga look to recover after a lackluster showing in the recently concluded PBA Commissioner's Cup.

TNT finished 11th in the 13-team conference with a 4-8 slate.

The Tropang Giga will return to action in the PBA Governor's Cup on Wednesday, January 25, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.