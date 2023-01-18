'I was ready for this': Jordan Clarkson eases into Jazz starting role

Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz celebrates a three point play during the first half of a game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena on November 30, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson is stepping up to the challenge as he now takes over a starting position for the Utah Jazz following the exit of former franchise player Donovan Mitchell.

Having been known for bringing energy off the bench — even winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 — Clarkson's game didn't dip even as he was thrust into the spotlight as the Jazz' go-to guard.

With no shortage of experience, Clarkson said that he had been preparing for this ever since his career began.

"I feel great. You know, this role, you know, I really have been taking advantage of the opportunity. I think I'm playing at a high level this year," Clarkson said during an online session with the Philippine media last week.

"But I think with the role I was, I was ready for this. Like you said, coming off the bench for maybe four, five years, in my career so, I think I was ready for this opportunity to come out here and really show what I can do offensively," he added.

In 46 games so far, Clarkson has averaged 21.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in over 32 minutes of play per contest.

As the Jazz find themselves smack in the middle of the playoff picture with a 23-24 slate at eighth place, the 30-year-old is proving to be a reliable starter.

"[I] make plays, score the ball, you know, defend and do everything around the court and be a leader for this team. So, I think I'm really showing that in these early months of this year," he said.

Utah will host the upcoming All-Star break in February and Clarkson, though he has yet to be included in the early fan voting returns, hopes to represent the city along with teammate Lauri Markkanen.