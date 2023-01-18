^

Huge battles loom in AIA 7s Men's Division 1 football next month

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 18, 2023 | 1:01pm
MANILA, Philippines – When the 20223 season of the AIA 7s Football Tournament kicks off in February at the McKinley Hill Stadium, expect the Men’s Division One trophy to be hotly contested.

Reigning champions Rangers Philippines has split into two with the players decamping to Super Rangers FC, a new club. 

Rangers Philippines was reportedly left with only their manager and their coach although they have been said to have recruited new players. And yet, technically, despite fielding what will be a wholly different squad, Rangers Philippines are the defending champions.

So expect that to be a white-hot clash when Rangers Philippines and Super Rangers meet. It’s going to be a Power Rangers mash.

One reason to keep tabs on Men’s Division 1 is multiple champion Manila Digger looking for a better start than the previous season. After a slow start, they finished second in the 10-team division, second only to Sino FC. They lost in the finals to Rangers Philippines in an epic penalty shootout.

Speaking of Sino FC, they went undefeated through the entire elimination round only to lose to Rangers Philippines in the semi-finals. You can be sure they are coming in hungrier and with revenge in their eyes. 

Maharlika FC, which is said to have received some corporate support, looks to make some headway into the tight competition in the country’s top flight seven-a-side football league.

There too is Black Amigos FC, which was promoted to the top flight division after winning Division 2 last season. They will want to prove that they belong with the big boys.

Another reason why the football should be intense with a take-no-quarter attitude is the top prize of Php120,000 for the winning side.

It is going to be a huge season for seven-a-side football in the Philippines. Many former United Football League (UFL) as well as UAAP and NCAA veterans compete in the tournament. 

Aside from the AIA 7s, there are the Kampeon Cup and the Asia 7s, where top sides from around the world will come over to compete in a Champions League-like tournament.

