Kingad seeks return to contender status, takes on Indonesian foe

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay flyweight star Danny Kingad is looking to get back into the title picture after a long layoff as he locks horns with the red-hot Eko Roni Saputra in ONE Fight Night 7 in Bangkok on February 25 (Manila time).

As his return to the ONE circle was stalled after his previous opponent suffered an injury, Kingad is raring to get things going again.

"My training pretty much continued even after [Gurdashan] Mangat dropped out. I never stopped and I stayed in shape, so training and preparation is not an issue for me," Kingad said.

But Kingad's foe will not be a light assignment as he will be trying to end the Indonesian's seven-bout win streak.

As he studies his opponent, the Baguio-based fighter believes there is room to stop his streak.

"[He] has been impressive. He’s on a seven-fight winning streak. What I see from him, though, is that he always favors his ground game and wrestling," said Kingad.

"That’s where he’s at his best, and that’s what I’ve observed from his previous fights. I’ve watched his every fight, and it’s the ground game that I have to worry about. Sure he had a knockout win, but his opponent wasn't a good striker," he added.

Formerly a top contender for the flyweight crown now held by Demetrious Johnson, Kingad hopes that a win against Saputra will propel him in the right direction.

As Team Lakay and the Philippines no longer hold a world title belt in ONE Championship, the young star will try to move one step closer to their redemption.

"My goal for 2023 is to get a good winning streak going," said Kingad.

"I’m coming off a loss, so I have to get back on the winning track, start a winning streak, and then become a World Champion before the year ends. That’s my goal this 2023."