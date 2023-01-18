^

Sports

Kingad seeks return to contender status, takes on Indonesian foe

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 18, 2023 | 11:12am
Kingad seeks return to contender status, takes on Indonesian foe
Danny Kingad (right)
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay flyweight star Danny Kingad is looking to get back into the title picture after a long layoff as he locks horns with the red-hot Eko Roni Saputra in ONE Fight Night 7 in Bangkok on February 25 (Manila time).

As his return to the ONE circle was stalled after his previous opponent suffered an injury, Kingad is raring to get things going again.

"My training pretty much continued even after [Gurdashan] Mangat dropped out. I never stopped and I stayed in shape, so training and preparation is not an issue for me," Kingad said.

But Kingad's foe will not be a light assignment as he will be trying to end the Indonesian's seven-bout win streak.

As he studies his opponent, the Baguio-based fighter believes there is room to stop his streak.

"[He] has been impressive. He’s on a seven-fight winning streak. What I see from him, though, is that he always favors his ground game and wrestling," said Kingad.

"That’s where he’s at his best, and that’s what I’ve observed from his previous fights. I’ve watched his every fight, and it’s the ground game that I have to worry about. Sure he had a knockout win, but his opponent wasn't a good striker," he added.

Formerly a top contender for the flyweight crown now held by Demetrious Johnson, Kingad hopes that a win against Saputra will propel him in the right direction.

As Team Lakay and the Philippines no longer hold a world title belt in ONE Championship, the young star will try to move one step closer to their redemption.

"My goal for 2023 is to get a good winning streak going," said Kingad.

"I’m coming off a loss, so I have to get back on the winning track, start a winning streak, and then become a World Champion before the year ends. That’s my goal this 2023."

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
KBL: Abando shows out vs pal Abarrientos, leads Anyang to victory over Ulsan

KBL: Abando shows out vs pal Abarrientos, leads Anyang to victory over Ulsan

By Luisa Morales | 6 days ago
The visitors came up big as Abando erupted for 20 points, three boards, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 30 minutes...
Sports
fbtw
Brief break for Bay Area

Brief break for Bay Area

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The Bay Area Dragons will take an eight-day break after closing out their first-ever competition with a runner-up finish in...
Sports
fbtw
Bay Area's Nicholson promises to bounce back in EASL

Bay Area's Nicholson promises to bounce back in EASL

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Injured Bay Area import Andrew Nicholson vows to return spewing hotter flames when the Dragons take their act to the East...
Sports
fbtw

Coms or Govs Cup for next season?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
There’s still nothing sure as to what will be the format of the PBA’s second conference next season. It could be the Commissioner’s Cup where the import height limit is under 6-10 or the Governors’...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-FEU guard Denok Miranda named Tamaraws men's basketball coach

Ex-FEU guard Denok Miranda named Tamaraws men's basketball coach

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Miranda, who has served as an assistant for Racela since 2018, was announced as the head tactician of the Tamaraws on Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
More rain delays at Australian Open as players begin to grumble

More rain delays at Australian Open as players begin to grumble

1 hour ago
Rain prevented play on outside courts at the Australian Open Wednesday, compounding a scheduling backlog, with some players...
Sports
fbtw
Utah's Clarkson grateful to Filipinos fans for NBA All-Star push

Utah's Clarkson grateful to Filipinos fans for NBA All-Star push

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
As Salt Lake City is set to host the festivities, there has been a concerted effort from Filipino fans, as well as Filipino-Americans...
Sports
fbtw
Nagasaki's Heading says B. League stint will make Tamayo a better player for Gilas

Nagasaki's Heading says B. League stint will make Tamayo a better player for Gilas

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Heading, who plays in B2 also in Japan, said that he discussed much with Tamayo in the former UP standout's decision to in...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings itch for more

Gin Kings itch for more

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Seven PBA titles in the last 15 conferences and still, Barangay Ginebra is hungry for more.
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee: Playing for Gilas is special

Brownlee: Playing for Gilas is special

11 hours ago
Closer and closer to his dream Gilas Pilipinas stint, Justin Brownlee is stoked to put on the country’s tri-colors and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with