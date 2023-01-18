Ex-FEU guard Denok Miranda named Tamaraws men's basketball coach

As a player, Denok Miranda last suited up for the Laguna Heroes in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL)

MANILA, Philippines – Dennis "Denok" Miranda has stepped up to the plate to take the head coaching reins of the FEU men's basketball team after Olsen Racela's exit.

Miranda, who has served as an assistant for Racela since 2018, was announced as the head tactician of the Tamaraws on Wednesday morning.

"Far Eastern University is pleased to announce the appointment of Dennis 'Denok' Miranda as the new head coach of the FEU Tamaraws Men's Basketball Team," the school wrote on social media.

"Denok brings with him over 12 years of playing experience in the PBA and is a two-time UAAP champion. He has also been a head coach in the MPBL and has been an assistant coach for the Tamaraws since 2018." they added.

Miranda inherits a FEU squad that recently snapped an eight-year streak of Final Four appearances in the UAAP.

Twice a champion in both the PBA and UAAP, the school expressed optimism in Miranda's skills to ramp up the program after Racela's legacy.

"Known as an elite defender and leader during his time, Coach Denok is expected to instill a defensive and winning mentality with the team," the school said.

Miranda won two UAAP championships with the Tamaraws in the early 2000s. He was also the third overall pick in the 2005 PBA draft.

In 2006, he was named to the PBA All-Rookie Team.

Also announced was FEU legend's Johnny Abarrientos' appointment as a "team consultant" with Miranda at the helm.

In UAAP Season 85, FEU finished 7th in the standings with a 5-9 slate after a slow start that saw them buried in a 0-5 hole proved to be too great for the Morayta-based squad.

The Tamaraws are led by holdovers Ljay Gonzales, Patrick Sleat, Cholo Anonuevo and Xyrus Torres as they look to have a resurgent season in UAAP Season 86.