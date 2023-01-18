^

Utah's Clarkson grateful to Filipinos fans for NBA All-Star push

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 18, 2023 | 10:00am
Utah's Clarkson grateful to Filipinos fans for NBA All-Star push
Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on January 07, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
MICHAEL REAVES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Clarkson continues to feel the love from Filipino fans across the globe as his supporters continue to advocate for the Utah Jazz guard's inclusion in the NBA All-Star game slated on February.

As Salt Lake City is set to host the festivities, there has been a concerted effort from Filipino fans, as well as Filipino-Americans in the States, to send Clarkson to the exhibition game.

Speaking to the Philippine media in an online availability last week, the 30-year-old expressed his gratitude for the undying love from his Filipino fans.

"It makes me feel great, you know? To be loved [and] to be supported. Just, best feeling ever," said Clarkson.

"You know, for me, I definitely want to represent you know, myself, my family, in the All-Star game. You know, just put on, just feel the love like always," he added.

One of two NBA players with Filipino heritage in the league, the other one being Houston Rockets' Jalen Green, Clarkson has continuously been in touch with his Filipino roots.

He is also expected to represent the Philippines in the 2023 FIBA World Cup set in Manila, Indonesia and Japan later this year.

In his first season as a consistent starter for Utah, Clarkson has been posting star player numbers, averaging 21.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

