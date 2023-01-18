^

Nagasaki's Heading says B. League stint will make Tamayo a better player for Gilas

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 18, 2023 | 9:13am
Carl Tamayo (L) and Jordan Heading
MANILA, Philippines — Nagasaki Velca player Jordan Heading expressed his excitement for pal Carl Tamayo as the latter heads to play pro ball in the Japan B. League with the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

Heading, who plays in B2 also in Japan, said that he discussed much with Tamayo in the former UP standout's decision to in forego his final three years in the UAAP.

Already making his own rounds in both Taiwan and Japan, Heading said that Tamayo's career is going in the right direction.

"Carl and I are really close so we talked a lot about it throughout the whole process. I think the situation that he's getting himself into is a really good one," Heading said.

"And just, he's gonna be able to learn from a lot of great players, great staff and just the level of competition as good as a player he is, he's gonna get a lot better," he added.

Heading and Tamayo had time together with the national team, competing in multiple international windows together.

Heading already considers the young gun as one of the future stars of Gilas, and he believes that playing in Japan will be something that not only Tamayo will benefit from, but also the Gilas team in general.

"I think that's gonna do a lot of good things for our national team because I think he's gonna be a pillar, you know, moving forward. He's a great young player," he said.

Also in Japan are other Gilas stalwarts like Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., Kobe Paras and Matthew Wright, among others.

Tamayo left the Fighting Maroons program for Ryukyu after playing two seasons in the UAAP — including a championship run in Season 84 that broke a decades-long title drought for the Diliman-based squad.

