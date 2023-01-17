Patrick Reichelt moves to Kuala Lumpur City FC

Patrick Reichelt (No. 29) in action for the Philippine Azkals.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-German football player Patrick Reichelt has returned to Malaysia for the next stage of his professional football career.

Reichelt just signed with Malaysia Super League club Kuala Lumpur City after spending the last three seasons in Thailand.

Malaysia is where Reichelt began his post-Philippine club career in 2019 with Melaka United. He was the top scorer with 12 goals in 28 matches for the Malaysian side that finished sixth in the table.

After a year in Malaysia, Reichelt transferred to Thailand and suited up for Suphanburi — where he was a teammate with Azkals keeper Patrick Deyto — and PT Prachuap, where he collectively tallied nine goals.

“I stayed for three years in Thailand from December 2019 to 2022,” related Reichelt. “I loved it there. Even during the lockdown due to COVID-19, we were lucky to be living and working in such a stable country and league.”

Regarding moving back to Malaysia, Reichelt was excited for a return to the country where he began his post-European career.

“To be honest, I had a great time in Malaysia in 2019. So when I finished my three-year stint in Thailand, I was ready to listen to interested parties in Malaysia.”

“Kuala Lumpur City is a perfect match. They contacted me in mid-November of 2022 and I knew directly that this was a club I wanted to play for.”

“I know my career as a player is limited so I would like to stay in a professional football environment for as long as I can. I played in three different countries here in Southeast Asia and I am blessed for these experiences.”