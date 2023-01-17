^

Malixi fades with 73 as Zhao takes solo control in Annika Invitational golf tilt

Jan Veran
January 17, 2023
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi struggled on Eagle Creek’s tricky surface and settled for a two-birdie, two-bogey card and a 73, virtually bowing out of title contention in the Annika Invitational in Orlando, Florida Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

But Chinese Alice Zhao flashed superb putting on the par-73’s layout’s undulating greens all day, taming the backside with a solid six-under feat, spiked by a stirring five birdie-binge from No. 13.

With a 66, Zhao, way down in the world amateur rankings at No. 387, took solo control at 134 but just one stroke ahead of Texan Ashleen Kaur, who matched Zhao’s flawless seven-under output which she highlighted with an eagle on the par-5 13th for a 135.

Malixi stood just four shots off Zhao and Sophie Stevens of the US with a 72 start Sunday but failed to gain with three flubbed birdie chances inside 9 feet in the first seven holes marred by a birdie putt that lipped out on No. 2 and a near- chip-in feat on the sixth.

She missed the par-3 No. 8 and failed to save par from eight feet, regained the stroke with a 10-foot birdie on the par-5 ninth and rued another missed chip-in bid on No. 10.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker, out to improve on her 12th place finish in Orlando International Amateur two weeks ago, then muffed five birdie putts inside 10 feet in the last eight holes that also saw her drop another stroke on another missed green stint on No. 14 and recover the stroke on the par-5 16th from five feet.

With 145 aggregate, the 15-year-old world No. 151 slipped from joint 13th to a share of 26th, now 11 shots adrift of Zhao, who earned co-medalist honors in last year’s US Womens’ Amateur.

Katie Li, meanwhile, shot a 67 for a 135 and gained the last spot in the championship flight at 10:20 a.m. on No. 1.

Vanessa Borovilos kept herself in the title hunt in the second leg of this year’s American Junior Golf Association circuit with a 137 after a 68 while Kiara Romero and Trinity Beth, both of the US, tied at fifth at 140 after matching 67s.

The other fancied bets likewise floundered in moving day, including AJGA top ranked player Gianna Clemente, who carded a 72 for a 143, and defending champion Yana Wilson, who fumbled with a 75 for a 146.

Anna Davis, who lost to Wilson in sudden death last year, rebounded from a 74 with a 70 to improve to tied 20th at 144 but remained too far behind Zhao.

Malixi, who won two AJGA titles last year and ranked at No. 4 at the start of the new season, will tee-off at 8:50 a.m., also on the first hole, with Elizabeth Rudisill, who fired a 71, from North Carolina and Grace McGovern from Arizona, who shot a 72, for 145s.

