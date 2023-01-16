^

CEU sweeps way to UCBL Finals

Philstar.com
January 16, 2023 | 5:35pm
CEU skipper Franz Diaz led the balanced attack for his crew, dropping 23 points.
MANILA, Philippines – Centro Escolar University continued to lord over the rest of the field, capping an immaculate 12-0 sweep of the eliminations with a rousing 91-75 victory over Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas to earn an outright finals ticket in the 5th PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Monday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Just like in their previous games, the Scorpions were virtually unstoppable, breaking the game wide open in the third frame where they built the largest lead at 20 to breeze past the Dolphins and set up a stepladder semifinals.

CEU skipper Franz Diaz led the balanced attack for his crew, dropping 23 points while four other Scorpions breached the double-digit mark in scoring. Lenard Santiago provided support with 16 points and eight rebounds while Henry Agonnane posted 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Jhommel Ancheta and Ron Rei Tolentino were the other double-digit scorers with 12 and 10 respectively as they took part in the 26-15 third quarter salvo from the Scorpions.

Meanwhile, University of Batangas ended their campaign on a winning note with a 76-64 win over Guang Ming College. Christian Njike Tabeth showed the way for the Brahmans with 18 points and 12 rebounds as they finished tied with the Dolphins with identical 6-6 records.

Despite the win and the earlier loss of PCU-D, it was the Dolphins who will still march into the semifinals due to a superior quotient. PCU-D is set to figure in a knockout clash with third seed Olivarez College in the first part of the stepladder semis on Thursday.

The winner of that match will then face No.2 seed Diliman College where the team who emerges victorious will advance to the best-of-three title affair against CEU.

