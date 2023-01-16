^

Sports

Korea's Si Woo Kim enjoys perfect wedding gift with 4th career win at Sony Open in Hawaii

Philstar.com
January 16, 2023 | 1:05pm
Korea's Si Woo Kim enjoys perfect wedding gift with 4th career win at Sony Open in Hawaii
Si Woo Kim with wife Ji-Hyun Oh
Getty Images

Korea’s Si Woo Kim produced a sensational come-from-behind victory over American Hayden Buckley at the Sony Open in Hawaii for his fourth career PGA tour title on Sunday, and his first as a married man.

Trailing overnight by three shots, the 27-year-old Kim got hot early in his final round with three opening birdies and after jostling for the lead with three more birdies and two bogeys, he chipped in for a glorious birdie on 17 and tapped in at the par-5 18th hole for a 6-under 64 and 18-under 262 winning total.

He emulated compatriot K.J. Choi, who was victorious at Waialae Country Club in 2008, and succeeded Presidents Cup International teammate Hideki Matsuyama, who triumphed at the Sony Open 12 months ago.

Kim married sweetheart and Korean LPGA player, Ji-Hyun Oh, in Seoul last month and said his latest victory, which lifted him to eighth place on the FedExCup points list and earned him US$1.42 million, was also very much due to her calming presence on the holiday isle.

“It definitely helped that she is with me here. She came to US after her season ended and came out to some tournaments with me. It helps keep me calm and comfortable both inside and outside the ropes. Especially today, I could see her on golf course and when I was little nervous, that really helped me relax. Feels like we're on honeymoon because we came here a week early,” said Kim, who led the field in total birdies this week with 24.

Hayden, who was chasing a first Tour win, settled for runner-up place after a 68. He missed a 12-foot birdie putt at the last to force a playoff.

Kim charged out of the blocks by holing birdie putts of 10 feet, 16 feet and nine feet over his first three holes but did not need the flat stick for the most important birdie of the day on 17, a par-3 where he sailed the green with his tee shot. After hearing a loud cheer on the 16th green as a result of Hayden regaining a one-shot lead, Kim chipped in from 30 feet for birdie before letting out a big fist pump and raising both hands in celebration.

“I knew he made a birdie. I heard the noise so I have to hit it aggressive. I have nothing to lose,” said Kim, who was playing in the penultimate group. “It feels great and then, like the first three holes like was on fire.”

He was happy to follow in the footsteps of K.J. Choi by becoming a winner in Hawaii. Choi has blazed a trail for Korean and Asian golf for over two decades, winning eight times on Tour where he presently holds the joint record for most victories alongside Matsuyama, who finished tied 48th in his title defense. Kim’s triumph was also on the 40th anniversary of Isao Aoki’s Sony Open win in 1983 which made the Japanese legend the first Asian winner on the PGA Tour.

“It is great that I won again the event that K.J. has won previously,” said Kim who also won the 2017 Players Championship — the Tour’s flagship tournament which Choi is also a former winner. “It is good omen for me. He has won many tournaments and I always want to follow his footsteps. It is great honor to me.”

Kim is now determined to add to his career tally although he admitted he had put too much pressure on himself in recent years. “It's like my first time winning the first event, so I think it can't be better than this. This is really exciting, and hopefully a lot of left. Hopefully try to get more confidence and get more wins,” he said.

“It was a tough year, last year. I played a lot of good rounds, but I didn't play good on Sundays. That's why I finished a lot of 13th. I think that helps me become more patient, and then this year trying to have a mindset, like trying to be less upset, and being more positive. Friday and Saturday was a little upsetting for me, but I didn't act much. I think that helped. So have to be more patient and just trying to play my golf.”

Korean duo Byeong Hun An and S.H. Kim, who graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour, finished tied 12th on 268 after closing rounds of 67 and 68 while Chinese Taipei rookie Kevin Yu (68) and China’s Carl Yuan (68) were amongst those who shared 21st position.

GOLF

PGA TOUR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ginebra rolls out the barrel

Ginebra rolls out the barrel

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
As American rapper Pitbull’s “Feel This Moment” blared and white confetti showered the floor of the cavernous...
Sports
fbtw
KBL: Abando shows out vs pal Abarrientos, leads Anyang to victory over Ulsan

KBL: Abando shows out vs pal Abarrientos, leads Anyang to victory over Ulsan

By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
The visitors came up big as Abando erupted for 20 points, three boards, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 30 minutes...
Sports
fbtw

Simmons leads imports cast

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
The PBA Governors’ Cup begins this Sunday with a first-class import cast featuring six newcomers, including highly-touted NLEX recruit Jonathon Simmons and six returnees led by Barangay Ginebra’s Justin...
Sports
fbtw

The barangay in Ginebra

By Lito A. Tacujan | 13 hours ago
Before it is lost in the mists of time, there’s this storied bleacher tale of how Ginebra San Miguel became the hoops nation’s favorite barangay.
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra blasts Bay Area, claims PBA Commissioner's Cup crown in front of record crowd

Ginebra blasts Bay Area, claims PBA Commissioner's Cup crown in front of record crowd

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
In front of a record crowd of 54,589 spectators — the biggest in PBA history — the Gin Kings demolished...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Devastated' Kyrgios out of Australian Open with injury

'Devastated' Kyrgios out of Australian Open with injury

21 minutes ago
Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday without hitting a ball because of a knee injury, saying he was ...
Sports
fbtw
Cone credits record crowd in Ginebra's PBA title conquest

Cone credits record crowd in Ginebra's PBA title conquest

By Luisa Morales | 25 minutes ago
Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone might be the winningest mentor in PBA history, but there are still some things that can...
Sports
fbtw
M5 hosting to help Philippines become esports hub, says POC chief

M5 hosting to help Philippines become esports hub, says POC chief

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
The M5 World Championship in the Philippines is set to happen in December 2023.
Sports
fbtw
Hot finish saves day for Malixi in Annika Invitational

Hot finish saves day for Malixi in Annika Invitational

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Rianne Malixi recovered from an early double-bogey mishap with a salvo of backside birdies as she salvaged a one-under 7...
Sports
fbtw
Kopylov defeats Fil-Am Punahele Soriano in UFC Fight Night

Kopylov defeats Fil-Am Punahele Soriano in UFC Fight Night

1 hour ago
Russian fighter Roman Kopylov scored a standing technical knockout against Filipino-American Punahele Soriano in their middleweight...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with