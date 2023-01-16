^

M5 hosting to help Philippines become esports hub, says POC chief

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 16, 2023 | 12:27pm
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino speaks to the media during the opening ceremony of the M4 grand finals.
Philstar.com / Michelle Lojo

JAKARTA — In the recently concluded M4 World Championship here, Moonton Games unveiled its roadmap for 2023, mentioning the location of its popular tournaments — the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) in Cambodia and the M5 World Championship in the Philippines.

"We’re excited that the next M5 will be in the Philippines. We’re really excited to give you the best hospitality of the Filipinos. So see you guys in M5 in the Philippines,” Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said during the opening ceremony of the M4 grand finals.

Back in July, during the Philippine Esports Organization's (PeSO) thanksgiving night for Sibol's performance in the Southeast Asian Games, Executive Director Marlon Marcelo mentioned that it is the organization's dream to host major esports events.

"We will push for esports in the country. [PUBG Mobile Pro League], yung next Mobile Legends World Championship, Valorant Masters, TI, that’s a dream we want to realize, sooner rather than later. Lahat sa Pilipinas na gawin. We are an esports country [and] PeSO will make sure this happens," said Marcelo.

Speaking to the media, Tolentino believes the hosting of the M5 is the first step in fulfilling that goal.

"[This] will be the start. [Hosting the M5] will be a big start for the country to be the center [of esports]. We're known for hosting big events in the Philippines," said Tolentino.

The Philippines has hosted a Moonton tournament before — the MSC back in 2018. In recent years, the country has also hosted a major sporting event: the 2019 Southeast Asian Games where Mobile Legends was one of the esports medals in contention. 

The M5 World Championship in the Philippines is set to happen in December 2023.

BAMBOL TOLENTINO

ESPORTS

GAMING

POC
