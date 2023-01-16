Ginebra rolls out the barrel

The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings celebrate before a record crowd after beating the Bay Area Dragons in Game 7 of their PBA Commissioner’s Cup title series last night at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Gin Kings crowned champions before 54,589 fans

BOCAUE – As American rapper Pitbull’s “Feel This Moment” blared and white confetti showered the floor of the cavernous Philippine Arena that was filled with a new all-time high 54,589 fans after the final buzzer, the victorious Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings celebrated like wide-eyed kids.

Coach Tim Cone went over to shake the hand of Bay Area counterpart Brian Goorjian and exchanged short pleasantries after a well-fought battle.

For Cone and the crowd darlings, this one was hard-earned and had an added, deeper meaning.

The Gin Kings went through hell against an opponent the likes of whom they had never seen before – the tall, long, uber tough and hungry Dragons of Hong Kong – before laying claim to the Season 47 PBA Commissioner’s Cup trophy.

But led by newly-minted Pinoy Justin Brownlee and brave and proud soldiers like Scottie Thompson, the Gin Kings fought tooth and nail end-to-end to score a 114-99 Game 7 title-clincher that would go down as one of the most epic triumphs in league history.

Pulling it off against a foreign power that seriously threatened Filipino pride before the largest live audience in basketball-crazy Philippines made it even extra special.

“Means the world, especially to do it here in front of beautiful fans,” said Brownlee, who delivered 34 big points, eight rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in this night to remember.

He was well complemented by Jamie Malonzo’s 22-17, Scottie Thompson’s 18-9 and Finals MVP Christian Standharidnger’s 12-10-6 in securing the “home” triumph for the country’s most popular ballclub.

The atmosphere from the crowd that surpassed the old mark of 54,086 was electric from the jump ball on.

“When the ball went up for the opening tip, you could feel the energy of the crowd and you could see the way it affected the players,” said Cone.

“This is truly for all of you!” he addressed the happy “Sixth Man.”

Determined to do it right this time after the bungled finisher in Game 6, Brownlee and the Gin Kings roared to a magical start and sent the Dragons to a 22-point hole after 24 minutes of play.

The three-time Best Import awardee gunned down one big triple after another and produced a quick 24 markers while setting locals up with pinpoint passes.

Thompson and Malonzo went after 50-50 balls and attacked Bay Area without fear. Standhardinger and Japeth Aguilar battled for rebounds and positioning inside with ferocity. LA Tenorio delivered his usual closeout exploits.

It was “game on” for everyone in red.

The Gin Kings created an early 13-point separation, 25-12, on back-to-back treys from Brownlee and Stanley Pringle.

But that wasn’t the end of the Dragons yet.

The Hong Kong club responded with a Myles Powell-anchored counter and stayed within four at 31-27, after three minutes of action in the second canto.

Drawing extra fuel from the roaring audience, the Gin Kings moved up gears a second time and peppered the guest team with jarring bombs.

Six three-pointers from Brownlee, Thompson, Tenorio and yes, Aguilar, propelled Ginebra to a whopping 61-39 advantage.

To sweeten that game-changing 34-18 exchange in the second canto, Aguilar followed up Tenorio’s missed jumper with a two-handed slam – right at the buzzer.

From there, the Gin Kings kept Bay Area at bay with their unforgiving defense and work rate.